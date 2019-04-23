Members of civil society organizations from Japan and the rest of the world present Civil 20's recommendations for Japan's leadership of the Group of 20 to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week in Tokyo. | COURTESY OF C-20 JAPAN 2019

National

At Tokyo C20, civil society leaders from around the world press to be heard at Osaka G20

by Eric Johnston

Staff Writer

Civil society leaders from 40 countries concluded a three-day gathering in Tokyo on Tuesday with calls that, amid violence and legal restrictions on them globally, such organizations’ voices should not be excluded from the Group of 20 leaders’ summit set to be hosted by Osaka this year.

“There are increased worries that the space for civil society to operate in is shrinking, especially in Asia,” said Yuka Iwatsuki, the chair of Civil 20, one of several groups that advise G20 leaders on a broad range of international social and economic issues.

“The G20 governments must recognize that civil society organizations are indispensable and that a diversity of voices from civil society enriches policymaking,” she added.

Last week, C20 leaders presented recommendations to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on how to address a variety of issues ranging from corruption and education to the environment and engineering infrastructure. But it was the area of digital economy that has emerged as one of the key items on the agenda for when world leaders gather in Osaka on June 28 and 29.

“Technological innovation can play a role in overcoming a wide range of social and economic challenges, such as a graying population and climate change,” said Tamaki Tsukada, Japan’s G20 Sous-Sherpa and the Foreign Ministry official who outlined Tokyo’s agenda for the G20 summit.

“On the other hand, the pace of innovation-driven change is often difficult to respond to in a timely manner, resulting in economic and social dislocation,” Tsukada noted. “For the same reasons, efforts to create an appropriate system of governance tend to lag behind.”

For these reasons, he said, Abe has decided to accelerate international discussion on data governance among G20 leaders.

“We hope Osaka can crystallize global discussion on this very important topic,” Tsukada added.

But civil society leaders have warned that the G20 needs to remember such governance will have to come with the careful handling of people’s data.

“As the G20 discusses the use of data, it will be absolutely critical to create a new framework for governing the use of data that respects human rights, including the right to information and rights to privacy and security,” said Neth Dano, co-executive director of the Philippines-based ETC Group, which monitors the impact of emerging technologies and corporate strategies on biodiversity, agriculture and human rights.

“Any new global rules on the digital economy must ensure accountability and transparency and protect the rights of workers, farmers, youth and women in manufacturing, agriculture and service industries,” Dano stressed.

The Japanese government’s decision to make issues related to the digital economy a priority has also forced civil society organizations to consider how that would affect their own areas of expertise.

“Traditionally, many (nongovernmental organizations) have a ‘silo approach,’ studying development issues and not focusing as much on economic issues. So we had to do a lot of studying and preparation to come up with recommendations for the G20 process,” said Masaki Inaba, who serves as this year’s C20 sherpa.

Other discussions during the C20 summit have focused on transparency and anti-corruption measures, how to crack down on corporations that hide their money in tax havens, and environmental issues — such as the need for more G20 cooperation and funding to deal with cleaning up plastic waste in the world’s oceans.

In addition, participants emphasized the importance of the G20 leaders promoting so-called “quality infrastructure” — a somewhat vague term that can be used to refer to high levels of financial transparency and accountability for both the donors and recipients before international funding is poured into major civil engineering projects in lesser developed countries.

This year’s C20 took place less than five months after the conclusion of the 2018 G20 leaders’ summit in Buenos Aires.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A vehicle believed to be carrying spent fuel rods at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant is seen on Tuesday.
Tepco transfers first nuclear fuel out of No. 3 reactor building at crippled Fukushima plant
The operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant said Tuesday it has transferred some nuclear fuel from one of the reactor buildings damaged by hydrogen explosions in the 2011 disas...
A train built in the Showa Era will be used in the "Journey from Showa, Heisei to Reiwa" overnight tour between Hakodate and Hokuto in Hokkaido from April 30.
Japanese train companies devise various deals to celebrate end of Heisei and dawning of Reiwa
Railway operators across Japan are offering myriad package deals ranging from overnight tours to countdowns inside carriages for passengers who want to celebrate the upcoming change of eras. Tob...
The Russian-held islands, including the Habomai islet group (center), lie just off Cape Nosappu (bottom) at the eastern tip of Hokkaido.
Japan and Russia to step up talks on economic activity on disputed isles
Japan and Russia have agreed to start new working-level talks regarding joint economic activity on the four disputed islands off Hokkaido, Foreign Ministry officials said. The director-le...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of civil society organizations from Japan and the rest of the world present Civil 20's recommendations for Japan's leadership of the Group of 20 to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week in Tokyo. | COURTESY OF C-20 JAPAN 2019

, , , ,