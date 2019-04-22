Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono answers a question during a news conference Friday at the Department of State in Washington. | AP

One Japanese national killed, several others injured in Sri Lanka terrorist attacks

Kyodo, JIJI

One Japanese national has been confirmed dead in a series of Sri Lankan terrorist attacks Sunday that killed more than 200 people and injured over 450 others, a Japanese government source said.

The Japanese, who was believed to be a local resident, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead after being sent to a hospital, the source said Monday.

In addition, three or four Japanese citizens were wounded in the eight bomb attacks in Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka, the source added. The attacks had targeted Christian churches and luxury hotels.

The Japanese government has dispatched to the South Asian country a special unit to gather information from local investigative authorities on the Japanese victim and the attackers, according to government officials.

In the fatal blasts, which Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena called terrorist attacks, at least 35 foreigners including Chinese, American and Dutch nationals were killed in addition to the Japanese victim. Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with the bombings, according to local reports.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Taro Kono sent a message of sympathy to his Sri Lankan counterpart, Tilak Janaka Marapana, after the series of bombings.

“I would like to offer my prayers for the victims of the attacks, as well as my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and my sympathies to the wounded,” Kono said in the message.

Japan expresses “sincere solidarity with Sri Lankan people” to overcome this difficult time, he added.

“Such act of terrorism cannot be justified and Japan firmly condemns it, Kono said, stressing that Japan is “firmly committed to combating terrorism in cooperation with Sri Lanka and the international community.”

