White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders departs after speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington April 2. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Sarah Sanders admitted her James Comey claim was a lie: Russia probe report

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON - White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told investigators it was a “slip of the tongue” when she falsely said in 2017 that countless members of the FBI had lost confidence in James Comey, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Sanders made the comments May 10, 2017, the day after President Donald Trump fired Comey as FBI chief. In a separate press interview, she made similar comments, later claiming they were made “in the heat of the moment” and weren’t founded on anything, according to the report that was released Thursday.

The passages on Sanders’s comments illustrate how the White House tried to justify the firing amid reports that Trump was trying to quash the investigation. Comey himself claimed that the president had tried to get him to pledge his loyalty and to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, over his ties to foreign countries.

Comey’s ouster played a central role in Mueller’s investigation into whether the president obstructed the probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. While Attorney General William Barr found that the president’s conduct didn’t support charges, Mueller recounted 10 episodes of potential obstruction in his report, ultimately deciding neither to charge nor exonerate Trump.

According to the report, Sanders spoke to Trump about his decision to fire Comey on May 10. Sanders then told reporters that Trump, the Justice Department and lawmakers from both parties had lost confidence in Comey. She followed, “Most importantly, the rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in their director.”

When a reporter suggested that Comey enjoyed wide support within the FBI, Sanders said: “Look, we’ve heard from countless members of the FBI that say very different things.”

She acknowledged to Mueller’s team that her comments weren’t true.

According to Mueller’s report, Sanders spoke to the president after the press conference. Trump told her she had done a good job and didn’t mention any inaccuracies.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

In this 1960 photo made available by NASA, Jerrie Cobb prepares to operate the Multi-Axis Space Test Inertia Facility (MASTIF) at the Lewis Research Center in Ohio. The three-axis rig was developed to train Project Mercury pilots in bringing a spinning spacecraft under control. The two controllers in Cobb's hands activated small nitrogen gas thrusters that were used to bring the MASTIF under control. Cobb died in Florida at age 88 on March 18.
Mercury 13: America's first female astronaut candidate, Jerrie Cobb, dies at 88
America's first female astronaut candidate, pilot Jerrie Cobb, who pushed for equality in space but never reached its heights, has died. Cobb died in Florida at age 88 on March 18 following a br...
Image Not Available
Islamic State claims to have set up its own Africa province: monitor
A group that monitors jihadist websites says the Islamic State extremist group is claiming to have established a province in central Africa. The SITE Intelligence Group said Thursday that it is ...
Supporters of the late Peruvian ex-President Alan Garcia waite to pay respects during his wake outside the American Popular Revolutionary Alliance (APRA) party headquarters in Lima Thursday. Garcia, who was president from 1985-90 and again from 2006-11, died in a hospital on Wednesday after shooting himself in the head at his home as police were about to arrest him over the graft investigation.
Thousands of Peruvians say goodbye to ex-President Garcia following suicide
Thousand of Peruvians said goodbye on Thursday in Lima to ex-president Alan Garcia — who killed himself this week — in the second of three days of national mourning declared by President Martin Viz...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders departs after speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington April 2. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,