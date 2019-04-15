A monitor displays General Electric Co. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Resolution to U.S.-China trade war not too far away, GE boss Larry Culp says

Bloomberg

SAN FRANCISCO - U.S.-China relations will continue to evolve as negotiations stretch over the decades, but a resolution to the current trade dispute will likely happen in the “not too distant future,” General Electric Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said.

His comments came as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. is open to facing “repercussions” if it doesn’t live up to its commitments in a potential trade deal with China, a sign the two sides are edging closer to an accord to end their nine-month trade and tariff war.

“There’s a politically expedient resolution relative to trade numbers, a big order here, a big order there,” Culp said at the Harvard College China Forum. “Substantively, our sense is that both governments should like to advance the conversation, maybe not once and for all, but in a meaningful way with respect to access and intellectual property.”

He’s also concerned that pulling back from China, where GE started doing business as early as 1906, would open up a void its competitors in Japan and Europe would be “very quick” to fill. China is GE’s biggest market by revenue after the U.S., he said.

“If you look at our supply chains, the way our design footprints, operate today they are very much integrated global networks,” Culp said. “To pull a piece of the puzzle like China out would impair those supply chains and those design networks.”

The U.S. and China are discussing whether to hold more in-person meetings. The IMF cited trade tensions as a risk in the past week as it cut its outlook for global growth to the lowest since the financial crisis a decade ago.

Culp, highly respected on Wall Street for the successful transformation of Danaher Corp., took over as GE’s CEO in October after John Flannery was ousted, pledging to speed up the company’s turnaround.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria speaks at a news conference Monday in Tokyo about the organization's biennial Economic Surveys report on Japan.
OECD secretary-general urges Japan to pull trigger on tax hike and pursue structural reforms
The scheduled consumption tax hike to 10 percent this fall is "essential" to ensure Japan's fiscal sustainability, a top Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development official said Monday....
Image Not Available
Dollar breaches ¥112 line in Tokyo for first time in month and a half
The dollar strengthened to around ¥112 in Tokyo Monday, underpinned by higher stock prices. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.91-91, up from ¥111.86-86 at the same time on Friday. The euro was...
The Consumer Affairs Agency is asking the public to pay extra attention when installing light-emitting diode bulbs in conventional sockets.
As consumers switch to LED bulbs, Consumer Affairs Agency issues public fire warning
With over 300 accidents involving LED light bulbs logged in the past decade, the Consumer Affairs Agency is warning the public to use them properly after getting reports of fires erupting when s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A monitor displays General Electric Co. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,