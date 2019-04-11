North Korea's Kim doubles down on sanctions threat, vows to deal 'serious blow' to those imposing them

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has doubled down on his regime persevering through tough sanctions that have choked his country’s economy, urging his country to deal a “serious blow” to those imposing the sanctions and pitching self-reliance as a “permanent lifeline,” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Thursday, quoting state-run media.

“With our own power and technology befitting our conditions and the people’s economy based on resources, we should raise the banner of developing a socialist economy in a consistent manner and deal a blow to those bent on the misjudgment that they can bring us to our knees with sanctions,” Kim was quoted as saying.

“Self-reliance and an independent economy for the people are the basis of our own type of a socialism and a permanent lifeline that will determine the fate of our revolution,” he added.

Kim made the remarks during a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea on Wednesday, a day ahead of a meeting of the North’s Supreme People’s Assembly, the country’s rubber-stamp parliament.

The assembly meeting was set to take place as South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday. Moon was visiting the U.S. capital in hopes of persuading the mercurial leader to give up some ground in his negotiations with North Korea over that country’s nuclear arsenal.

Thursday’s meeting will be the first since February’s Kim-Trump summit in Hanoi. That summit, at which the Washington and Pyongyang had been widely expected to reach some kind of agreement, ended in a failure to reconcile North Korean demands for sanctions relief with U.S. demands for Kim to give up his weapons of mass destruction.

Moon’s administration has urged sanctions exemptions for inter-Korean projects, including the reopening of the Kaesong industrial facility and Mount Kumgang tourism site, which he and Kim agreed to during their third summit in September last year. The Trump administration, however, has maintained that it will not let up on the sanctions that have crippled North Korea’s economy until it first relinquishes its nuclear weapons.

Shortly after the Hanoi summit, top North Korean officials warned In an apparent threat to halt talks with the U.S. that Kim may have “lost the will” to make a deal on his country’s nuclear program. Any policy shift could be announced at Thursday’s assembly meeting.