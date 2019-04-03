Passersby are silhouetted as a huge street monitor broadcasts news reporting ousted Nissan Motor chief's Carlos Ghosn's indictment and re-arrest in Tokyo in December. | REUTERS

Carlos Ghosn Twitter account says ousted Nissan chief will 'tell the truth' at news conference next week

by Satoshi Sugiyama

Staff Writer

A verified Twitter account under the name of ousted Nissan Motor Co. chief Carlos Ghosn announced Wednesday that the onetime auto titan will hold a hotly anticipated news conference next week.

“I’m getting ready to tell the truth about what’s happening,” the tweet, the account’s first, said. “Press conference on Thursday, April 11.”

It was not immediately clear whether Ghosn himself or a representative of his was responsible for the tweet.

The account’s profile photo features Ghosn with gray hair and a cherry blossom tree in the background. The picture appears to have been taken recently, with Ghosn having noticeably grayer hair than prior to his arrest.

One of the conditions of the 65-year-old former auto executive’s bail was that he is not allowed to access the internet. However, Hironaka previously said that if Ghosn wished to use a computer, he would need to do so at his lawyers’ offices between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. That computer must not be connected to the internet.

Junichiro Hironaka and Takashi Takano, two of his attorneys, were not immediately available for comment.

