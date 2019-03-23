Japan plans to develop home-made long-range anti-ship missile to counter threat

The Defense Ministry plans to develop an original long-range anti-ship missile, apparently because anti-air missiles mounted on Chinese ships now have longer ranges than they had before, according to informed sources.

By improving a cruise missile it has already developed, the ministry aims to develop a standoff missile capable of attacking a target from outside the ranges of anti-air missiles held by the opponent.

It hopes to include related development expenditures in its state budget request for fiscal 2020, the sources said.

Some critics consider the development of standoff missiles problematic in terms of Japan’s exclusively defense-oriented policy, claiming that it may lead to the country’s acquisition of capabilities to attack enemy bases.

But Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya has said, “We need to have long-range equipment in order to respond to circumstances while ensuring the safety of Self-Defense Forces members.”

The government included a policy to introduce long-range weapons in a new medium-term defense program, adopted at a Cabinet meeting late last year.

The new missile will be an improved model of the ASM-3 supersonic air-to-ship cruise missile, whose development was completed in fiscal 2017.

The ASM-3, which flies at a speed of around Mach 3, was planned to be mounted on the Air Self-Defense Force’s F-2 fighter jets that assume the role of making anti-ship and other forms of attack. But it has yet to be deployed because its range — about 200 kilometers (about 125 miles) — is too short.

The ministry aims to extend the range of the new missile to 400 kilometers (about 250 miles) or longer.

Among foreign-made long-range missiles, the ministry has already decided to introduce the Norwegian-made JSM with a range of about 500 kilometers (over 300 miles) to be mounted on F-35 cutting-edge stealth fighters, and the U.S.-made JASSM and LRA, each having a range of some 900 kilometers (about 550 miles), to be mounted on F-15 fighters.

However, one drawback of these missiles is that they cannot fly faster than Mach 3.

The ministry is considering mounting the new missile on the successor model to the F-2 fighter jet, which is set to be retired from around 2035.