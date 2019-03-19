Muslim residents in Japan gather at a park near the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Tuesday to offer prayers to victims of the mass shooting in Christchurch last week and to protest against terrorist attacks. | SATOKO KAWASAKI

National

Tokyo residents mourn victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

by Magdalena Osumi

Staff Writer

About two dozen Muslim residents of Japan huddled together Tuesday afternoon outside the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward at a vigil for the victims of last week’s mosque shootings in Christchurch.

Participants from countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iraq and Indonesia gathered at a Shibuya park to condemn violence and offer prayers, chanting “terror has no religion.”

Holding banners with slogans condemning terrorism, they marched in groups to leave floral tributes.

At least 50 people were killed and several dozens more were wounded in an attack on two mosques full of worshipers during midday Friday prayers.

Samiul Islam, 26, who just got a job in Osaka after receiving a master’s degree in tourism and hospitality management from a Japanese university, came to protest terrorism.

“It’s not a protest against any country. It’s against terrorism,” he told The Japan Times after offering a prayer.

Pakistani Naim Ul Ghani Arain, a car dealer from Saitama Prefecture who has lived in Japan for 37 years, organized the vigil. He praised New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s decision to change gun laws.

“It’s important to limit access to weapons,” he said. He also called for severe punishment in terrorism cases to prevent massacres like the one in Christchurch from reoccurring. He also called for the end of anti-Muslim bigotry and white supremacy around the world.

“No religion allows for such acts of terror,” he stressed.

He said the group gathered to show the world that Islam has nothing to do with terrorism and expressed his discontent with the media’s hesitation to label massacres caused by non-Muslims as terrorism.

The suspect in the attack is 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, who opened fire at worshippers while livestreaming the massacre via Facebook. Before the shooting, Tarrant posted links to a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto on Twitter and a right-wing online forum. Tarrant was charged with murder on Saturday and is likely to face additional charges.

Ardern, whose office received the manifesto several minutes before the country’s deadliest mass shooting, slammed the attack as an act of terrorism. She said she would change the country’s gun laws and ban all semi-automatic weapons.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a meeting of Cabinet ministers on the revision of the child abuse prevention law and associated measures at his office in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan's Cabinet OKs amendment that bans corporal punishment after spate of tragic cases
The Cabinet approved an amendment Tuesday banning parents from inflicting corporal punishment upon their own children, an effort intended to curb child abuse at home in light of recent high-profile...
Osaka Metro Co. has taken down its foreign language website after a botched automated translation went viral on social media.
All aboard the Sakai Muscle Line? Osaka Metro axes foreign language website after botched transla...
Punctual trains. Rat-free platforms. A high standard of cleanliness. The Japanese commuter railway system is known for efficient, sanitary and high quality service. But creating an accura...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday on the employment of people with disabilities.
Japan's government adopts bill to prevent padding of disabled employment figures
Lawmakers at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday adopted a bill intended to prevent government ministries, agencies and other public organizations from overstating the employment of disabled people. Un...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Muslim residents in Japan gather at a park near the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Tuesday to offer prayers to victims of the mass shooting in Christchurch last week and to protest against terrorist attacks. | SATOKO KAWASAKI A man writes at the reception desk in front of the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday to offer his condolences. | SATOKO KAWASAKI

, , , , , , ,