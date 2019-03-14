U.S. report cites persistent sexual harassment at workplaces in Japan

The U.S. State Department, in an annual human rights report released on Wednesday, cited persistent sexual harassment in the workplace in Japan.

The U.S. report cited a first-of-its-kind survey conducted in 2016 by Japan’s Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry saying that 30 percent of women in full- and part-time jobs in the country complained of “being sexually harassed at work.” The figure stood at 35 percent among full-time workers, it added.

The U.S. report also noted the April 2018 resignation of Japan’s vice finance minister over claims he sexually harassed a female journalist.

The Japanese government has since released a set of preventive measures, including requiring all central government officials to take mandatory training courses, the report pointed out.