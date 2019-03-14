National / Social Issues

U.S. report cites persistent sexual harassment at workplaces in Japan

JIJI

WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department, in an annual human rights report released on Wednesday, cited persistent sexual harassment in the workplace in Japan.

The U.S. report cited a first-of-its-kind survey conducted in 2016 by Japan’s Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry saying that 30 percent of women in full- and part-time jobs in the country complained of “being sexually harassed at work.” The figure stood at 35 percent among full-time workers, it added.

The U.S. report also noted the April 2018 resignation of Japan’s vice finance minister over claims he sexually harassed a female journalist.

The Japanese government has since released a set of preventive measures, including requiring all central government officials to take mandatory training courses, the report pointed out.

