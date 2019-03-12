U.K. suspends Boeing 737 Max from airspace after Ethiopian Airlines crash

The U.K. on Tuesday joined a growing number of nations to suspend flights by Boeing 737 Max aircraft over their territory, after an Ethiopian Airlines plane of that model crashed on Sunday, killing 157 people.

“The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority has been closely monitoring the situation, however, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying U.K. airspace,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority’s safety directive will be in place until further notice.”

Malaysian authorities also announced all flights by the Boeing aircraft into and out of the country have been suspended following two fatal crashes, including the Ethiopian Airlines crash, involving the jet in less than five months.