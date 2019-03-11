President Donald Trump and son Barron Trump board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sunday en route to Washington. | AP

World / Politics

Once an ally, Trump now tells 'Wacky Nut Job' Ann Coulter he's stopping 'invasion' at Mexico border

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said he’s “stopping an invasion” of the U.S. in a pair of tweets directed at conservative commentator Ann Coulter, whose criticism reportedly helped crystallize his decision to forge ahead with a record long federal government shutdown in December.

Addressing “Wacky Nut Job” Coulter, a former ally, Trump said he’s “winning on the Border” and that major sections of the U.S.-Mexico border wall are being built and renovated with more to come. He also tweaked “certain Republicans” for being “sadly unable to fight.”

“With another president, millions would be pouring in” to the U.S. through Mexico, Trump said. “I am stopping an invasion” with the effort to use executive action to renovate and construct a new wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, he told Coulter and his 59 million Twitter followers.

Just two years after the right-wing pundit published a laudatory book called “In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome,” the pair have fallen out over his border wall tactics, failure to secure billions of dollars from Congress for construction, and subsequent move to declare a national emergency.

In December the Senate easily passed a temporary spending measure without any money for the border wall after getting signals from the White House that Trump wouldn’t press the issue. But an outcry from conservatives, including Coulter and talk show host Rush Limbaugh, saw the White House do an about-face that resulted in the lengthy and damaging shutdown.

The pair have swapped barbs since then. Trump dismissed Coulter’s role in December’s decision-making during the press conference in which he announced he would declare a national emergency at the border, saying he didn’t have time to speak to the commentator.

“I hardly know her. I haven’t spoken to her in way over a year,” Trump said, adding that Coulter was “off the reservation.”

Coulter publicly dismissed Trump’s plan as overreach, and said in a radio interview that the president was “fooling the rubes with a national emergency.”

“Forget the fact that he’s digging his own grave,” Coulter said at the time. “The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot.”

The president is staying this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and spent part of Saturday golfing with LPGA pro Lexi Thompson, the White House said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference to announce a plan to strengthen finances of state oil firm Pemex, at the National Palace in Mexico City Feb. 15.
Popularity sky-high, Mexico's president runs a one-man show
Three months into his presidency, Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has already spent more time facing the press corps than his predecessor did in his entire six-year term. And the people lov...
The casket of Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes is wheeled out at the end of a memorial service Sunday in Portland, Maine. Barnes was fatally injured while shielding another firefighter from flames. Thousands of firefighters from around New England and beyond attended the service.
Maine firefighter who died shielding colleague from flames honored as 'hero' in mass memorial ser...
A late firefighter who was fatally injured while shielding a colleague from the flames of a four-alarm fire was remembered as a "hero" by friends and family during a public memorial service Sunday....
Soldiers block the road leading to the state headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, on Sunday. Fear has gripped residents of oil-rich Port Harcourt in the Niger delta region as state headquarters of INEC has been condoned off by dozens of fierce looking soldiers, anti-riot policemen and other complementary security agents who are jointly patrolling the city ahead of the much awaited results of the just concluded governorship and state assembly elections.
Nigeria vote tensions rise as counting is suspended in volatile, opposition-held state
Nigeria's election authorities announced the suspension of activities in volatile opposition-held Rivers State on Sunday citing violence and threats to its staff, as tensions rise in the wake of cl...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump and son Barron Trump board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Sunday en route to Washington. | AP

, ,