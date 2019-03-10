Foreign workers with new work visas will be required to get confirmation by doctors that they are healthy enough for work. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Japan to require foreign workers to submit medical certificates

JIJI

The Justice Ministry plans to require foreign workers entering the country using the new work visas to submit medical certificates, informed sources said.

Such foreign workers will be required to receive confirmation by doctors that they are capable of working in a stable and continuous manner after undergoing checks on blood pressure levels and other conditions as well as tuberculosis testing, the sources said.

Forms for the medical certificates will be available on the ministry’s website in 11 languages, including Japanese, English and Vietnamese.

These certificates will be required to be submitted to an immigration agency that the government is set to establish next month by upgrading the ministry’s Immigration Bureau.

Japan is scheduled to introduce the new visas next month in an effort to accept more foreign workers amid serious labor shortages. The ministry has received calls for limiting foreign people allowed to work in Japan under the new visas to those that are healthy.

The requirement for tuberculosis testing comes as the disease is spreading among foreign residents in Japan. A total of 1,530 foreign residents developed the disease in 2017, an increase of about 1.4 times over the past five years.

The government plans to encourage foreign people who plan to stay in Japan in the medium or long term to undergo tuberculosis testing before coming to the country.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A cauldron used in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics is displayed in tsunami-hit Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, on Feb. 19 as a symbol of what the government is dubbing the "Recovery Olympics."
'Recovery Olympics' moniker for 2020 Games rubs 3/11 evacuees the wrong way
This is the fourth in a series examining how the northeast and the nation are progressing with efforts to deal with the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis. The...
Masayuki Chijimatsu displays his carving work in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, on March 1.
Ishinomaki whale-tooth artisan who lost shop on 3/11 sees chance to preserve tradition
In a once-booming whaling community in the northeast, an artisan has managed to keep alive a whale-tooth crafting tradition after his store was destroyed by the mega-quake and tsunami in 2011.
Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki speaks to the media after a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on March 1.
Abe support rate falls; 69% want Okinawa vote on base issue respected
The public support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet has fallen slightly to 43.3 percent, with many calling for respecting a recent local referendum that rejected a plan to relocate a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign workers with new work visas will be required to get confirmation by doctors that they are healthy enough for work. | GETTY IMAGES

, ,