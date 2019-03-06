Mizuho slashes profit forecast on $6.1 billion charge

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said Wednesday it has slashed its profit forecast by 86 percent after booking ¥680 billion ($6.1 billion) of charges tied to business restructuring and securities losses.

The Japanese bank now expects net income of ¥80 billion for the year ending March, down from ¥570 billion previously, it said.

Mizuho unveiled plans in November 2017 to eliminate branches and jobs over a decade, reflecting the bleak outlook for banks facing rock-bottom interest rates, financial technology disruption, and tepid credit demand from a shrinking population. Japanese lenders have been looking abroad for growth and investment, making them more vulnerable to swings in global markets.

The charge includes ¥500 billion of impairment losses on fixed assets tied to factors including software at its retail business and plans to close branches, Tokyo-based Mizuho said. It also includes ¥180 billion of losses relating to the restructuring of securities in its markets division, including past investments in foreign bonds.

Mizuho had the biggest valuation loss on its foreign bonds of the nation’s three so-called megabanks in the year ended March 2018, reporting a total exceeding ¥150 billion.