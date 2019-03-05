Then-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn answers questions during a news conference at carmaker's headquarters in Yokohama in in May 2012. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Third time's a charm: Carlos Ghosn granted release on bail after more than four months

by Satoshi Sugiyama

Staff Writer

Ousted Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn was granted bail Tuesday, as the nearly four-month legal battle that has embroiled one of the most charismatic executives in Japan and garnered a global attention took another dramatic turn.

Ghosn was set to be released as early as Tuesday on ¥1 billion bail, NHK reported.

The former high-flying executive’s legal team submitted a request for bail for the third time with a Tokyo court on Thursday. It was the first such request to be filed by his recently reshuffled legal team that includes high-profile lawyer Junichiro Hironaka.

The 64-year-old Brazilian-born French auto executive, accused of understating his income and aggravated breach of trust, was arrested on Nov. 19 and has been held at the Tokyo Detention House since. All previous requests for bail had been denied, with prosecutors filing fresh charges against him.

The court grants a release on bail if it determines a suspect is unlikely to destroy evidence or flee.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Chinese military band conductor rehearses before the opening session of the annual National People's Congress in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Tuesday.
China to slash taxes, boost lending as Beijing sets 6.0% to 6.5% growth target
China will cut billions of dollars in taxes and fees, increase infrastructure investment, and step up lending to small firms, Premier Li Keqiang said Tuesday, as the world's second-largest econo...
Image Not Available
Hawaii eyes tourism jump from Japan's longer Golden Week holiday
The tourism industry in Hawaii is anticipating a boost from a stretch of Japanese holidays known as Golden Week that has been extended this year. The four national holidays typically held over s...
A bottle of prescription painkiller OxyContin, 40 mg pills, made by Purdue Pharma L.D. sit on a counter at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, in 2017.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma: Lawsuit distorts facts, scapegoats firm
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is asking a court to throw out a lawsuit filed by Massachusetts' attorney general that accuses the company, its owners and top executives of deceiving patients and doc...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Then-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn answers questions during a news conference at carmaker's headquarters in Yokohama in in May 2012. | AFP-JIJI

, ,