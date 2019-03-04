World / Science & Health

Ebola treatment center in Congo reopens after attack but MSF yet to return

Reuters

KINSHASA - An Ebola treatment center at the epicenter of the current outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has resumed operations after it was closed in response to an attack last week, the Congolese health ministry said on Sunday.

The facility in the city of Butembo was one of two centers torched by unknown assailants in the space of a few days, prompting Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) to suspend medical activities.

Aid workers have faced mistrust in some areas as they work to contain the Ebola outbreak, which has become the worst in Congo’s history.

The ministry said the Butembo treatment center reopened on Saturday. “For now it is managed by the ministry in collaboration with the World Health Organization and UNICEF,” it said in a statement.

MSF has not said when it might resume medical activities in the area.

The current Ebola epidemic, first declared last August, is believed to have killed at least 561 people so far and infected over 300 more.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station Sunday.
SpaceX notches next step in race with Boeing to U.S.-resumed crewed flights
The successful voyage of SpaceX's unmanned Crew Dragon to the International Space Station this weekend put the U.S. one tantalizing step closer to the day when American rockets will again ferry the...
Abdelghani Zaalane, campaign manager of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, speaks after he submitted Bouteflika's official election papers at the Constitutional Council in Algiers Sunday.
Algeria's ailing Bouteflika, 82, offers to leave within one year if re-elected to fifth term: Enn...
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, facing mass protests over his 20 years in power, will run in April's elections, his campaign manager said on Sunday, with Ennahar TV saying he had offered t...
U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, Democrat of New York, and Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks during a hearing with acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 8. U.S. lawmakers will demand documents from Donald Trump's eldest son and a lifelong business associate as part of a wide-ranging investigation into claims of obstruction of justice and other abuses by the president, a leading Democrat said Sunday.
U.S. House panel launches probe into possible obstruction by Trump
The House Judiciary Committee will seek documents from more than 60 people and organizations as it begins investigations into possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power by President Donald ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Burned structures are seen after attackers set fire to an Ebola treatment center run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in the east Congolese town of Katwa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb. 25. | LAURIE BONNAUD / MSF / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , ,