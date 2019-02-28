Dennis Rodman | AP

Asia Pacific / Politics

'Friends always!' Dennis Rodman touts Trump for Nobel in open letter ahead of U.S.-North Korea summit

by Satoshi Sugiyama

Staff Writer

Ahead of the U.S.-North Korean leaders second summit in Hanoi, there was perhaps no one who saw it more as a slam-dunk opportunity for peace than former U.S. basketball star and friend to leader Kim Jong Un than Dennis Rodman.

In an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump posted to Twitter on Thursday, Rodman, a longtime confidant of Kim’s, threw his support behind the second summit meeting. He encouraged Trump to use his strong relationship with Kim for the sake of the country’s benefit.

“You are on the cusp of a big, beautiful deal,” Rodman said in the open letter, calling himself an “ambassador of goodwill to North Korea.”

Rodman also said that Trump’s push for talks would make him “the front runner for a Nobel Peace Prize without question.”

“You have my forever and forever support!” he wrote.

Trump has said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated him for this year’s peace prize, a claim that Abe has refused to confirm or deny.

In the letter, he also wrote that he intends to follow up with Trump and Kim after the summit and was optimistic that peace would be achieved on the Korean Peninsula with the Trump’s “diverse team, amazing global contacts and willingness to think outside the box.”

Rodman has forged friendship with Kim, visiting one of the most isolated countries in the world repeatedly in what he has said is an attempt to improve relations between Pyongyang and Washington.

The onetime basketball bad boy has also cultivated close ties with Kim, even meeting a daughter of Kim, Ju-ae, The Guardian reported in 2013.

When the first meeting between the two leaders took place in Singapore last June, Rodman flew there to observe it. Appearing on CNN, an emotional Rodman expressed his hopes for the two countries to get along in amicably while wiping away tears.

In Thursday’s letter, Rodman was equally effusive.

“Mr. President and Chairman Kim, I wish you nothing but the best of luck on this second historic Summit… God Bless,” Rodman wrote. “Friends always!”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

South Korean government officials attend a civil defense drill against a possible North Korean chemical attack in Seoul in March 2017.
Focus on North Korea's nuclear arsenal obscures threat posed by chemical and biological weapons
As U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held their summit in Vietnam, the narrow focus on nuclear weapons obscured a major danger: Kim holds the whip in a three-ring c...
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the start of their summit at a Hanoi hotel on Wednesday.
Major events leading up to the second Trump-Kim summit
A chronology of major developments leading up to the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi: 1945: The Korean Peni...
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a break in talks at the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi on Thursday.
Trump, Kim fail to reach nuke deal at second summit
In a stunning announcement, the White House said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had failed to reach a deal on denuclearization and other issues during...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Dennis Rodman | AP

, , , , , , , ,