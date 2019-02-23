A new 2000 series train on the Marunouchi Line stops at Ogikubo Station in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on Saturday. | KYODO

National

Tokyo Metro puts new Marunouchi Line trains into operation

JIJI

Tokyo Metro Co. put new 2000 series trains into service on the Marunouchi Line on Saturday, setting up spaces for passengers using wheelchairs and those with strollers in all cars/

The body color has been changed to red from silver, which was used on the previous 02 series trains.

“We believe (the new trains) will give strong impressions,” Kazufumi Noyaki, head of the company’s railway headquarters, said during an inaugural ceremony at Ogikubo Station in the capital’s Suginami Ward.

The new trains will offer a “comfortable in-car environment,” Noyaki said.

Power consumption by the 2000 series is 27 percent lower than the 02 series, according to Tokyo Metro.

The average number of passengers per day on the Marunouchi Line came to about 1.35 million in fiscal 2017.

A total of 53 new trains, consisting of 318 cars, will be introduced on the line.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
List of Japanese women held as POWs in Soviet labor camps discovered
A list of Japanese women who were held in Soviet labor camps after the end of World War II was located in Russia in what could be the first discovery of its kind, a professor at Osaka University...
Japan hopes to leverage closer ties with Britain, which is set to leave the European Union in late March.
Japan and Britain plan April talks among foreign and defense ministers
Japan and Britain are arranging a meeting of their foreign and defense ministers on April 8 in Tokyo, aiming to enhance post-Brexit bilateral cooperation, government sources said Saturday. ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo to test traffic-easing measures this summer in preparation for 2020 Olympics
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Friday it will experiment this summer with traffic-easing measures and ask companies in the capital to take related steps on the 35 weekdays between July 2...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A new 2000 series train on the Marunouchi Line stops at Ogikubo Station in Tokyo's Suginami Ward on Saturday. | KYODO

, , ,