Trump coming to Japan for new Emperor enthronement and G20 summit: official

President Donald Trump is expected to make a pair of trips to Japan later this year, first to meet the country’s new Emperor and then for the G20 summit, according to an administration official.

Trump spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Wednesday morning in advance of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next week, the White House said.

The president will travel to Japan in May to meet with the new Emperor, Crown Prince Naruhito, whose accession is May 1, the official said. He’ll return in late June for a summit of the Group of 20 industrialized nations.

Trump is to meet Kim in Hanoi next week to again discuss a possible agreement under which Pyongyang would give up its nuclear arsenal. Abe has previously pressed Trump to also raise the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea and Pyongyang’s intermediate-range missiles that can target Japan.