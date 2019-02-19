Bank of Japan considering online price surveys

The Bank of Japan is considering collecting data for its monthly price statistics online from businesses to streamline its operations, it was learned Tuesday.

Currently, the central bank sends and receives survey slips by mail.

The BOJ aims to introduce the online procedures around fiscal 2022, as it is expected to take a few years to make the computer system preparations necessary for the shift, informed sources said.

The new method is seen covering the BOJ’s producer price and service producer price surveys. For the surveys, BOJ employees manually enter some 12,000 items of price data on goods and services traded between businesses.

The BOJ has already introduced online procedures for part of the work to compile its closely followed tankan quarterly business sentiment survey.

If the price statistics go online, the BOJ will be able to improve the efficiency of its counting and other statistics-related operations.

Businesses responding to the surveys have called for the introduction of online procedures to save the time and costs involved.

Among Japanese price statistics, the consumer price index, released by the internal affairs ministry, covers a wide range of goods and services.

Meanwhile, the BOJ statistics study prices for goods and services at wholesale and other stages of business transactions. The BOJ uses the data as a material to assess the supply-demand balance for goods and the economy and make monetary policy judgments.

Calls for streamlining work related to statistics are mounting since government labor survey irregularities came to light. Some pundits attribute the irregularities to shortages of human and financial resources secured for statistics-related operations.