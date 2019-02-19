With price index graphs in the background, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a meeting with council members of the Keidanren business lobby in Tokyo on Dec. 26. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Bank of Japan considering online price surveys

JIJI

The Bank of Japan is considering collecting data for its monthly price statistics online from businesses to streamline its operations, it was learned Tuesday.

Currently, the central bank sends and receives survey slips by mail.

The BOJ aims to introduce the online procedures around fiscal 2022, as it is expected to take a few years to make the computer system preparations necessary for the shift, informed sources said.

The new method is seen covering the BOJ’s producer price and service producer price surveys. For the surveys, BOJ employees manually enter some 12,000 items of price data on goods and services traded between businesses.

The BOJ has already introduced online procedures for part of the work to compile its closely followed tankan quarterly business sentiment survey.

If the price statistics go online, the BOJ will be able to improve the efficiency of its counting and other statistics-related operations.

Businesses responding to the surveys have called for the introduction of online procedures to save the time and costs involved.

Among Japanese price statistics, the consumer price index, released by the internal affairs ministry, covers a wide range of goods and services.

Meanwhile, the BOJ statistics study prices for goods and services at wholesale and other stages of business transactions. The BOJ uses the data as a material to assess the supply-demand balance for goods and the economy and make monetary policy judgments.

Calls for streamlining work related to statistics are mounting since government labor survey irregularities came to light. Some pundits attribute the irregularities to shortages of human and financial resources secured for statistics-related operations.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Fujitsu Ltd. said 2,850 workers have applied for voluntary retirement offered as part of restructuring efforts to streamline its back-office operations.
2,850 Fujitsu workers apply for voluntary retirement
Fujitsu Ltd. said Tuesday that 2,850 workers have applied for voluntary retirement offered as part of restructuring efforts to strengthen its information technology services and streamline its b...
Image Not Available
Dollar slightly firmer above ¥110.60 in Tokyo
The dollar gained modest ground to top ¥110.60 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, buoyed by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda's remark suggesting the possibility of fresh easing. At 5 p.m., the dollar s...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks see a moderate rise
Stocks closed moderately higher Tuesday after repeated minor ups and downs amid a lack of major trading incentives. The Nikkei 225 average gained 20.80 points, or 0.10 percent, to end at 21,302....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

With price index graphs in the background, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a meeting with council members of the Keidanren business lobby in Tokyo on Dec. 26. | BLOOMBERG

, ,