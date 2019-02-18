Abe doesn't deny that he nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declined on Monday to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims that he has nominated the American leader for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, but did not deny the assertion, instead praising Trump’s efforts to defuse the North Korean nuclear crisis.

“I’m not saying (the claim) is untrue,” Abe told a Budget Committee session of the Lower House.

“The Nobel committee won’t reveal who nominated (someone for a prize) or those who were nominated for fifty years. In accordance with this policy, I’d like to refrain from commenting,” he added.

Abe’s remarks followed Trump’s surprising claim Friday that the prime minister had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work toward easing tensions with North Korea last year.

On Sunday, the daily Asahi Shimbun reported that Abe had nominated Trump for the prize after the U.S. government had sounded the Japanese leader out over a possible nomination.

According to Nobel rules, “neither the names of nominators nor of nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize may be divulged until 50 years have elapsed.”

This year, there are 304 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize, out of which 219 are individuals and 85 are organizations, the Nobel Committee has said. The submission deadline was Jan. 31.