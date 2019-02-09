Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks alongside Sen. Ed Markey during a news conference announcing Green New Deal legislation in Washington on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

World / Politics

Land is key ingredient missing from US 'Green New Deal', experts say

Thomson Reuters Foundation

WASHINGTON - Amid the rollout of a high-profile climate proposal in the U.S. Congress, some are warning that a major gap exists around urban land policy.

The wide-ranging “Green New Deal” proposal released Thursday includes a focus on electrifying vehicle fleets, but it doesn’t talk about how to get Americans to drive less in the long term.

Transportation is the largest contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“At some point we need to acknowledge we need to drive less, and the only way to do that is to make things closer together, so people can accomplish more of their daily needs without getting into a car,” Jenny Schuetz said.

Schuetz is a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution, a think tank.

“So that means taxing driving but also changing land-use plans to put things closer together — that’s really essential if we want to make a dent” in emissions, Schuetz said in an interview, referring to the proximity between housing, jobs and services.

Yet the new resolution “doesn’t have anything about land use,” she said.

The framework, released Thursday, is a nonbinding resolution that has received widespread public attention — and the co-sponsorship of five Democrats seeking the presidency in 2020, among dozens of others.

It is a formal attempt by lawmakers to define potential legislation to create big government-led investments in clean energy and infrastructure to transition the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels within a decade.

But land use is not part of the deal.

“It is absolutely a gap within the Green New Deal,” said Greg Carlock, Green New Deal research director for Data for Progress, who produced a report in September that has influenced the framework unveiled Thursday.

He said the federal government has a key role to play in both guiding and pushing stronger climate action, especially from local governments — which, noted Schuetz, control the vast majority of zoning decisions.

“The federal government had a role in incentivizing sprawl and car-oriented transportation, and now we need to look at how we can change those incentive structures,” Carlock said.

The U.S. government released a major assessment in November of the climate effects already being seen in the United States, sounding a particular warning over the impact of the transport sector.

Among other issues, it singled out “low fuel prices, which lead to more driving.”

That tracks with scientific findings at the international level, which make clear that dramatic actions are needed in cities, including how we get around them, said Ian Klaus, a former U.S. diplomat and an expert on cities and climate change. “The science says that now is the time that the decision must be taken to move around, and between, our cities in a way that keeps them vibrant and dynamic without contributing to the virtual destruction of the planet as we know it,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sather Tower rises above the University of California, Berkeley
University of California to be granted pioneering CRISPR patent for technology that could revolut...
The University of California will soon be granted a potentially valuable patent on the revolutionary gene-editing technology known as CRISPR, according to a document filed by the U.S. patent office...
Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington in September.
Amazon founder Bezos has options if he wants to 'Gawker' the National Enquirer
Jeff Bezos may have called American Media Inc.'s bluff by exposing its "extortionate proposal" to force him to drop an investigation of its National Enquirer tabloid. But he's still got plenty m...
Bruce McArthur posted this photo of himself on Facebook
'Evil' Bruce McArthur jailed for life in Toronto gay killings
A Canadian landscaper was jailed for life Friday for the murder and sexual mutilation of eight men from Toronto's gay community whose bodies he dismembered and hid in planters. Bruce McArthur, w...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks alongside Sen. Ed Markey during a news conference announcing Green New Deal legislation in Washington on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,