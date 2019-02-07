National / Politics

LDP to propose allowing pregnant lawmakers to vote online

JIJI

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to propose allowing House of Representatives members to vote online when they are absent due to pregnancy or giving birth, LDP officials said Thursday.

An LDP project team discussing Lower House reforms Thursday approved a plan to introduce online voting for such lawmakers. The LDP will call for other parties to support the plan.

The plan was drawn up by the LDP’s Women’s Affairs Division.

“We hope to secure the opportunity” to vote for such Lower House members, Koichi Hagiuda, LDP executive acting secretary-general and head of the project team, told reporters.

To introduce online voting, a Lower House rule stipulating that voting members have to be present on the floor needs be revised.

