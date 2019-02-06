A 3D printed Huawei logo is placed on glass above displayed EU and U.S. flags in this illustration taken Jan. 29. | REUTERS

U.S. warns European allies against using Chinese gear, specifically Huawei's, for 5G networks

Reuters

BRUSSELS - The United States sees the European Union as its priority to convince allies not to buy Huawei Technologies Co. equipment for next-generation mobile networks, a U.S. State Department Official said on Tuesday.

“We are saying you need to be very, very cautious and we are urging folks not to rush ahead and sign contracts with untrusted suppliers from countries like China,” the official said in Brussels after meeting EU and Belgian counterparts.

The official is due to travel to France and Germany later this week and said the United States would use all diplomatic and mobile industry events to warn European governments.

