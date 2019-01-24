A drone operator helps to retrieve a drone after photographing over Hart Island in New York last April. Drone sightings reported by airline pilots over New Jersey renew questions about how to accommodate the popular devices into the nation's airspace. The ability of drones to interfere with aviation is likely to get worse as the number of machines multiplies. | AP

World

FAA details impact of drone sightings on Newark airport

Reuters

WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that 43 flights into New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport were required to hold after drone sightings at a nearby airport on Tuesday, while nine flights were diverted.

The incident comes as major U.S. airports are assessing the threat of drones and have been holding meetings to address the issue.

The issue of drones impacting commercial air traffic came to the fore after London’s second-busiest airport, Gatwick Airport, was severely disrupted in December when drones were sighted on three consecutive days.

An FAA spokesman said that Tuesday’s event lasted for 21 minutes. The flights into Newark, the 11th-busiest U.S. airport, were suspended after a drone was seen flying at 3,500 feet over nearby Teterboro Airport, a small regional airport about 17 miles (27.3 km) away that mostly handles corporate jets and private planes.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates Newark and Teterboro airports, as well as New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, said on Wednesday that it hosted a working session with the FAA, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies last week “to review and enhance protocols for the rapid detection and interdiction of drones.” It declined to discuss specifics for security reasons.

The Port Authority added that it is “committed to continuing our collaboration with the FAA and federal and state law enforcement partners to protect against any and all drone threats to the maximum extent possible.”

The Chicago Department of Aviation said Wednesday it is working closely with the FAA and law enforcement “to ensure safe and secure operations at both O’Hare and Midway” but would not discuss drone preparations.

The FAA declined comment on meetings with major airports, but said it has been in “close coordination” with security agency partners “to address drone security challenges.”

The drone sightings at London’s Gatwick Airport last month resulted in about 1,000 flights being canceled or diverted and affected 140,000 passengers.

The U.S. Congress last year gave the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security new powers to disable or destroy threatening drones after officials raised concerns about the use of drones as potential weapons.

United Airlines, the largest carrier at Newark, said on Tuesday that the impact to its operations had been minimal.

The FAA initially said it had reports of two drones on Tuesday evening, but it since clarified to say it had two reports of one drone in northern New Jersey airspace.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Transportation Department proposed rules that would allow drones to operate over populated areas and end a requirement for special permits for night use, long-awaited actions that are expected to help speed their commercial use.

There are nearly 1.3 million registered drones in the United States and more than 116,000 registered drone operators. Officials say there are hundreds of thousands of additional drones that are not registered.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Supporters of Congolese President-elect Felix Tshisekedi sell souvenirs outside his party headquarters in Kinshasa Wednesday. Tshisekedi is to be inaugurated Thursday, having won an election that raised numerous concerns about voting irregularities among observers as the country chose a successor to longtime President Joseph Kabila.
Congo's Kabila, on eve of leaving presidency, urges unity
With less than 24 hours left in his rule, Congo President Joseph Kabila on Wednesday urged the nation to "massively" support incoming leader Felix Tshisekedi after a disputed election that surprise...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with conservative leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. House Democrats are preparing to send Trump a proposal to boost border security — but not build a wall — by spending more than the $5.7 billion he wants for the wall, according to a Democratic aide.
Democrats push technology as alternative to Trump wall in shutdown impasse
Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives floated the idea on Wednesday of ending a partial U.S. government shutdown by giving President Donald Trump most or all of the money he seeks for ...
Law enforcement officials take cover outside a SunTrust Bank branch Wednesday in Sebring, Florida. Authorities say they've arrested a man who fired shots inside the Florida bank.
At least five killed in central Florida bank shooting; gunman, 21, arrested: police
At least five people were killed on Wednesday in a shooting inside a bank in a small central Florida town, and the suspect is in custody, authorities said. The 21-year-old suspect, identified as...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A drone operator helps to retrieve a drone after photographing over Hart Island in New York last April. Drone sightings reported by airline pilots over New Jersey renew questions about how to accommodate the popular devices into the nation's airspace. The ability of drones to interfere with aviation is likely to get worse as the number of machines multiplies. | AP

, , , , , , ,