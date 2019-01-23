Technical trainees from China exercise with residents of a nursing care home for people with dementia in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture, in November. | KYODO

National

First-time, short-term visitors to Japan hit record 27 million in 2018, making up 98% of arrivals

by Magdalena Osumi

Staff Writer

The number of new, short-term visitors to Japan hit a record high of 27.05 million last year, according to data showing arrivals from overseas by their visa status released by the Justice Ministry for the first time.

New visitors staying for 90 days or less were the largest group of all arrivals and accounted for 98.1 percent of the total number, officials with the ministry’s Immigration Bureau Intelligence Center said, citing the report on migration trends released Wednesday.

“We believe this (growing) trend will continue,” an intelligence center official said, pointing to a near 10 percent rise from the previous year in the number of first-time visitors.

The officials said the trend has contributed to the increase in the total number of visitors, including repeat visitors, which numbered 30.1 million in 2018 — the highest figure since the ministry introduced its record system in 1989.

The ministry’s figures differ from the Japan Tourism Agency figures on foreign visitors released earlier this month, as the ministry includes the number of foreign people with a permanent or longtime residency status returning to Japan, as well as spouses of Japanese nationals.

A record 18.95 million Japanese nationals departed from Japan in 2018, up 6 percent from a year before, the ministry said.

From April the nation expects to see an influx of foreign laborers since it enacted a law in December to let in foreign nationals with certain job skills, including blue-collar workers, under two new visa categories. Japan is expecting to accept up to 345,000 in the first five years.

The ministry revealed that Japan accepted some 140,000 foreigners coming to the country for the first time under its technical trainee program in 2018, up 14.8 percent from a year before, while some 120,000 people came to study, up 0.8 percent.

After the technical trainee system was revised in November 2017 to enable some organizations to let interns who completed the three-year program return for another one or two years, 5,712 people re-entered as technical trainees in 2018, the ministry said.

In terms of the countries from which visitors originated, the largest number came from South Korea, followed by China and Taiwan. The number of Chinese visitors showed the largest year-on-year increase, of 23 percent, the report said.

Visitors from Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore were among the top 10 nationalities among last year’s visitors.

The officials said, however, that last year’s brutal summer — with earthquakes, torrential rains, heat waves and a typhoon — temporarily impacted travels to Japan between July and December. The ministry’s data showed that the number of visitors from South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan dropped during the period compared with the previous year. But tourism rebounded by the end of the year, officials said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Labor minister Takumi Nemoto speaks at a news conference held Tuesday at the ministry regarding erroneous personal income statistics.
Ministry corrects stats but admits many records lost in data scandal that left 20 million underpaid
The labor ministry released on Wednesday corrected personal income statistics going back to 2012, after the discovery of sampling irregularities stretching back nearly 15 years that had resulted in...
Hideko Hakamada, elder sister of freed death-row inmate Iwao Hakamada, speaks at a news conference Wednesday in Tokyo in front of a poster for the new manga series that depicts the ex-boxer's life.
Story of Iwao Hakamada, boxer who spent 48 years on death row, to become manga series
The story of Iwao Hakamada, a former professional boxer and death-row inmate, 82, who continues to battle to clear his name over a 1966 quadruple murder, will be adapted into a manga series, suppor...
Image Not Available
Japanese researchers push to commercialize 'happiness hormone' nasal spray drug for autism
A group of researchers in Japan is hoping to make available for use as a nasal spray a drug to improve symptoms of autism spectrum disorder, or ASD. The group, led by Professor Hidenori Yamasue ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Technical trainees from China exercise with residents of a nursing care home for people with dementia in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture, in November. | KYODO

, , ,