Japanese Olympic Committee head Tsunekazu Takeda denies accusation of corruption linked to 2020 bid

Japanese Olympic Committee head Tsunekazu Takeda on Tuesday denied accusations of “active corruption” leveled by French investigators in connection with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Takeda’s denial followed reports last week that French prosecutors have brought preliminary charges against him for alleged corruption as part of their scrutiny of bidding for the 2020 Summer Olympics and other major sports events.

“I will fully cooperate with French authorities in investigating this matter and do my utmost to prove my innocence” Takeda told a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The latest developments marked a resurgence of a scandal that first emerged in 2016, when French prosecutors said — to the shock of Tokyo officials — that they were inspecting a payment allegedly made by the Tokyo Olympic bidding team to a consulting firm in Singapore immediately before and after the capital’s victory in September 2013.

At Tuesday’s news conference, the JOC head essentially reiterated his assertion from three years ago that the payments were legitimate, and he sought to dispel suspicions that Tokyo bribed its way into landing its bid.

French investigators reportedly suspect that part of the payment landed in the pocket of disgraced former world athletics chief Lamine Diack, whose son, Papa Massata Diack, is believed to have close ties with the head of the consulting firm.

Having chaired the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) from 1999 to 2015, Lamine Diack was an IOC member at the time of Tokyo’s bidding, with perceived influence over African voters.

Despite his denials, however, Takeda, who doubles as the International Olympic Committee’s marketing head, could be suspended from Olympic duties pending the investigation, according to overseas media reports.

Talk of the alleged bribery first made its way into Japan’s national Diet in May 2016, where Takeda, upon being summoned, admitted to the payment of about ¥200 million to consulting firm Black Tidings. But the money was of no illicit nature, he said, justifying it as due remuneration for consulting services provided by the firm.

At the time, Takeda also insisted that he had no inkling of the firm’s alleged ties with Papa Massata Diack, who is believed to be in Senegal and wanted by French authorities for charges including complicity in receiving bribes, aggravated money-laundering and active corruption.

Black Tidings had been vouched for by Japanese advertising giant Dentsu, which had assured Takeda of its “competence” and “past record of achievements,” he told the Lower House Budget Committee in May 2016.

A JOC probe into the corruption allegations concluded in September 2016 that there was “no illegal act” related to the payment, Kiichiro Matsumaru, a board director of the JOC who served as an observer for the investigation, told a news conference upon its completion.

But at the same time, lawyer Yoshihisa Hayakawa, who oversaw the investigation, admitted that the credibility of the JOC probe isn’t rock-solid, saying his team couldn’t access — let alone carry out hearings with — some key figures, including the Diacks, because they lacked the power to conduct compulsory investigations.

The questions surrounding Takeda are the latest in a litany of setbacks casting a shadow over Tokyo’s credibility as host of the 2020 games. The issues include an ever-swelling budget forecast for the event that reneges on the capital’s original “compact Olympics” pitch, as well as a struggle to hammer out measures to protect athletes from potentially lethal heat waves.