Osaka Prefecture police say car thefts using 'relay attack' technique on rise in area

Osaka Prefecture’s police department is increasingly alert as car thefts, including attempted cases, using a technique called “relay attack” are rising in the prefecture.

In an attack, a criminal picks up radio signal emitted from a smart key using a special electric wave amplifying device and relays it to an accomplice standing near the target car. The accomplice, using another piece of equipment, then lets the vehicle receive the signal to unlock it, start the engine — and steal the car.

With the radio signal being weak and only able to travel about one to 1.5 meters, smart keys are thought to be safer than ordinary vehicle keys.

According to Nihon Bouhan Setsubi, a Tokyo-based security system provider, Chinese-made devices to capture key fob radio signals are coming into wider use, leading to an increase in relay attack victims mainly in the United States and Europe.

The number of relay attack cases has been increasing also in Japan in recent years, according to informed sources.

Criminals attempt to capture the radio signal by tailing the drivers who leave their cars after parking them. They also try to catch signal coming through house entrances and windows.

In a case in which a man in the city of Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture, almost had a luxury car parked at his home stolen, images of a suspicious person holding devices including what appears to be a radio transmitter were taken by a security camera.

It is necessary for car drivers to check if there are suspicious persons around them when they leave the cars, to prevent the key fob signal from being captured, according to the sources.

“At home, keeping car keys in metal containers that block the signal is an effective way,” Minoru Kitazawa, a security system specialist at Nihon Bouhan Setsubi, said. He also noted that key cases blocking the signal are on store shelves.