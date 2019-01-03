Business / Corporate

JFE Steel and Chugoku Electric scrap plan for coal-fired power plant near Tokyo

Bloomberg

JFE Steel Corp. and Chugoku Electric Power Co. abandoned plans to develop a coal-fired power plant near Tokyo that had drawn scrutiny from a government official.

The companies will consider building a natural gas-fired power plant instead, they said in a statement Thursday. The originally planned 1.07-gigawatt coal-fired plant drew criticism last year from the environment minister at the time, Koichi Yamamoto, who urged the companies to review the plan citing environmental concerns.

“The company and its partners decided to cancel the project because construction costs would increase more than originally anticipated,” a spokesman for JFE Steel told reporters Thursday. “Coal-fired power generation itself isn’t a reason for canceling the project.”

Scrutiny of Japan’s coal use is growing amid a broader global move away from fossil fuels.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Keidanren Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi speaks during an interview on Dec. 27 in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.
Through Keidanren role, Hiroaki Nakanishi looks to ditch dated aspects of Japan's corporate culture
As Japan's biggest business lobby, Keidanren represents the interests of more than 1,300 member companies and its executives include some of the nation's top business leaders. But at the...
Toyota Motor Corp. workers build cars at an assembly plant in Fukuoka Prefecture. A recent survey shows fewer Japanese firms expect economic growth in 2019.
Anticipating dip in demand after October sales tax hike, fewer Japanese firms expect economic gro...
Some 63 percent of major companies expect the country's economy to grow moderately in 2019, showing less optimism than a year ago, as they brace for a likely drop in consumer demand following a ...
Image Not Available
Cathay Pacific sells $16,000 first-class seats for $675, to make good on blunder
Cathay Pacific Airways said it would guarantee thousands of first- and business-class flights sold at huge discounts after a ticketing error, calling the mistake a surprise special on New Years ...

, ,