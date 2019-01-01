Samurai cosplayers pose at Tsurugaoka Hachimangu, one of the major shrines in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture.

National

IN PICTURES: Japan says good night to 2018, good morning to 2019

Japan greeted 2019 — the year of the boar, according to the Chinese astrological calendar — Monday evening and Tuesday morning with traditional visits to both major and minor temples and not-so-traditional events, such as the massive one at the famous Shibuya Crossing, where thousands gathered to shout the countdown displayed on digital signboards.

Hours after revelers toasted the new year, early birds ascended to prime viewing spots to witness the first sunrise of 2019.

Here is a selection of scenes from the dawning of the year 2019 in Japan.

On New Year
On New Year’s Eve, visitors make their way up the stairs to Kamakura’s famous Tsurugaoka Hachimangu, a shrine first established in 1063.
A golden retriever gets in the spirit.
Shrine monks carry collected talismans to be burned in the o-takiage rite.
O-mamori talismans are displayed before being burned at a takebiage (bonfire).
Priests carry the o-mamori to the blessed and burned.
Samurai cosplayers pose at Tsurugaoka Hachimangu, one of the major shrines in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture.
Stalls selling traditional festival fare prep for the long evening at Kenchoji, a temple in Kamakura.
