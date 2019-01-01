IN PICTURES: Japan says good night to 2018, good morning to 2019

Japan greeted 2019 — the year of the boar, according to the Chinese astrological calendar — Monday evening and Tuesday morning with traditional visits to both major and minor temples and not-so-traditional events, such as the massive one at the famous Shibuya Crossing, where thousands gathered to shout the countdown displayed on digital signboards.

Hours after revelers toasted the new year, early birds ascended to prime viewing spots to witness the first sunrise of 2019.

Here is a selection of scenes from the dawning of the year 2019 in Japan.

On New Year’s Eve, visitors make their way up the stairs to Kamakura’s famous Tsurugaoka Hachimangu, a shrine first established in 1063. A golden retriever gets in the spirit. Shrine monks carry collected talismans to be burned in the o-takiage rite. O-mamori talismans are displayed before being burned at a takebiage (bonfire). Priests carry the o-mamori to the blessed and burned. Samurai cosplayers pose at Tsurugaoka Hachimangu, one of the major shrines in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture. Stalls selling traditional festival fare prep for the long evening at Kenchoji, a temple in Kamakura. Traditional and contemporary icons mingle on a stall’s mask rack near Kenchoji. | RYUSEI TAKAHASHI Crowds line up for hatsumode (first temple first of the year) at Naritasan Shinshoji, a temple founded in 940. | YOSHIAKI MIURA The Great Peace Pagoda (Heiwa no Daito) looms over the grounds of Narita Shinshoji. | YOSHIAKI MIURA Temple maidens sell talismans (o-mamori) at Naritasan Shinshoji temple in Narita. | YOSHIAKI MIURA Visitors to Naritasan Shinshoji display a new purchased kumade, ornamental rakes believed to bring prosperity in the new year. | YOSHIAKI MIURA A stall near Naritasan Shinshoji sells daruma. The dolls and modeled after Bodhidharma, a Buddhist monk famous for focus and dedication. | YOSHIAKI MIURA Thousands crowd the grounds of Naritasan Shinsoji on New Year’s Eve. | YOSHIAKI MIURA Stalls selling traditional festival fare are open until the early morning. | YOSHIAKI MIURA Monks ring the large temple bell at Naritasan Shinsoji. | YOSHIAKI MIURA Customarily before praying, temple visitors throw money into large offering collection boxes. | YOSHIAKI MIURA Crowds at Nartiasan Shinshoji | YOSHIAKI MIURA Nartiasan Shinshoji | YOSHIAKI MIURA Visitors to Ikegami Honmonji burn incense before entering the temple to pray for good luck in the new year. | MARK THOMPSON People line up to enter Ikegami Honmonji, one of Tokyo’s largest temples. | MARK THOMPSON Monks sell o-mamori, talismans believe to protect their owners over the next year. | MARK THOMPSON Sunrise at Naritasan Shinshoji | YOSHIAKI MIURA People witness the first sunrise of the new year from Narita Shinshoji on Tuesday morning. | YOSHIAKI MIURA Early-morning visitors to Naritasan Shinshoji. | YOSHIAKI MIURA