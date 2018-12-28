Kenji Kanasugi (left), director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Foreign Ministry, speaks to reporters in Seoul Monday after holding talks with South Korean counterpart Kim Yong-kil over the alleged locking of a South Korean warship's fire-control radar onto a Japanese patrol plane in the Sea of Japan. | KYODO

National

Japan to disclose footage of radar lock-on by South Korean warship

Kyodo

The Defense Ministry plans to release on Friday at the earliest video footage related to an incident last week in which a South Korean warship locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol plane, a Japanese government source said Thursday.

Japan disclosed last Friday that a destroyer directed its fire-control radar at a Maritime Self-Defense Force P-1 patrol plane at around 3 p.m. the previous day, saying it was a step away from actually firing.

South Korea denied the claim, saying the destroyer was at the scene at the time to rescue a North Korean fishing boat in distress and used an optical camera.

Earlier in the day, the two countries remained far apart in working-level teleconference talks over the dispute associated with what Tokyo said was an “extremely dangerous act” in the Sea of Japan.

The talks lasted about two hours, but the two countries failed to reach any consensus, apart from agreeing on the need to continue necessary discussions, according to a Japanese Defense Ministry official.

Japan again urged the South Korean side to prevent a recurrence of this kind of incident and reiterated Tokyo’s regret, according to the ministry.

Japan also showed evidence, in a manner that did not expose its defense capabilities, in an attempt to counter Seoul’s assertion, the ministry said.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said after the teleconference that they discussed “the facts and technical analysis” to “remove misunderstandings.”

It added that the talks were held in a “friendly and sincere atmosphere.”

The teleconference, attended by about 20 officials from each side, came after senior diplomats of the two countries failed to bridge the gap on Monday in Seoul.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Officials from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency inspect Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Dec. 12, following a small fire incident due to a protest.
Yasukuni protesters from Hong Kong to face trespassing charges
Two Hong Kong activists who were arrested by Japanese police for trespassing after staging a protest at the Yasukuni Shrine two weeks ago will be prosecuted in Japan in February, a local legisla...
The estimated cost to scrap the Monju fast-breeder reactor in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, is around ¥150 billion, according to facility owner Japan Atomic Energy Agency.
Costs to decommission JAEA nuclear facilities estimated at ¥1.9 trillion, agency says
The costs to decommission 79 nuclear facilities owned by the Japan Atomic Energy Agency have been estimated to total ¥1.9 trillion over some 70 years, according to the agency. The es...
Image Not Available
Police called as filming of TV comedy show draws massive crowd at Tokyo park
Police were called out to deal with traffic congestion and noise disturbance in the early hours of Thursday after a huge crowd gathered to watch a popular entertainment TV program being filmed at a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kenji Kanasugi (left), director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Foreign Ministry, speaks to reporters in Seoul Monday after holding talks with South Korean counterpart Kim Yong-kil over the alleged locking of a South Korean warship's fire-control radar onto a Japanese patrol plane in the Sea of Japan. | KYODO

, , ,