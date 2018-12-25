The estimated number of cats being kept as pets outnumbered that of dogs for the second straight year in 2018, according to the Japan Pet Food Association. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Cats outnumber dogs as pets in Japan for second straight year

JIJI

The estimated number of cats being kept as pets outnumbered that of dogs for the second straight year in 2018, the Japan Pet Food Association said Tuesday.

After the number of pet cats exceeded that of dogs for the first time ever in the country last year, cats extended their lead.

The estimated number of pet dogs fell by 17,000 from the previous year to 8,903,000, the association said.

By contrast, the number of pet cats is estimated to have increased by 123,000 to 9,649,000.

“Cats are apparently more fuss-free than dogs,” an association official said, adding that “the declining trend in the number of pet dogs is expected to continue.”

The association, composed of 85 members, including makers of pet food, started compiling the statistics in 1994. The latest survey is based on answers made online from 50,000 people aged between 20 and 79 across the country.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A new Maya-class destroyer of the Maritime Self-Defence Force is launched in July in Yokohama. The government is considering sending MSDF vessels to the Chinese navy's fleet review in April to promote exchanges between the two military forces.
Japan considers sending MSDF vessels to Chinese navy...
The government is considering sending Maritime Self-Defense Force vessels to the Chinese navy's fleet review in April, as the two countries are looking to facilitate defense exchanges amid thawi...
Image Not Available
Tokyo prosecutors believe Carlos Ghosn made fictitio...
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn is believed to have made fictitious claims over questionable payments to a Saudi friend of his, informed sources told Jiji Press on Tuesday.
A general meeting of the International Whaling Commission is held in September in Florianopolis, Brazil. Japan plans to announce its withdrawal from the commission on Wednesday.
Japan to officially announce pullout from IWC as it ...
Japan will officially announce Wednesday its withdrawal from the International Whaling Commission in a bid to resume commercial whaling, government sources said Tuesday. The government h...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The estimated number of cats being kept as pets outnumbered that of dogs for the second straight year in 2018, according to the Japan Pet Food Association. | GETTY IMAGES

,