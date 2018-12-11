National

Japan ranks third in willingness to accept more immigrants, 27-nation survey shows

JIJI

WASHINGTON – Japan is the third-most willing country to accept immigrants, a 27-nation survey by the Pew Research Center showed Monday.

According to the U.S. research institution’s survey, conducted in the spring, 23 percent of respondents in Japan said the country should bring in more immigrants, the third-highest figure after 28 percent in Spain and 24 percent in the United States.

The result apparently reflected the relatively small number of foreign workers in Japan and concerns over serious labor shortages amid the declining depopulation, observers said.

Meanwhile, only 13 percent of Japanese said they hope to see the number of immigrants reduced, the lowest mark among all countries surveyed, while 58 percent said they want the status quo maintained, most in the survey.

The survey also showed that the proportion of respondents in Japan who see labor migration to overseas as a big problem jumped to 30 percent from 12 percent in 2002.

On Saturday, the government enacted the amended immigration control law to accept more foreign workers. This is widely seen as a major policy shift toward allowing unskilled foreign workers into domestic industries.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign tourists in Hakodate, Hokkaido, in November
After quake, Hokkaido tourist sites promote safety of winter events
Tourist sites in Hokkaido are coming up with creative solutions to bring foreign visitors back to their events this winter — the busiest season of the year — while also promoting saf...
Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui speaks about plans for the 2025 World Expo at a news conference held in the city of Osaka on Nov. 28.
Osaka officials kick off preparations for 2025 World Expo
Within weeks of being awarded the event, Osaka leaders on Tuesday kicked off preparations for the 2025 World Expo. A formal prefectural headquarters to plan and prepare for the event was ...
Some officials believe the immigration file, set to become an agency next year, could eventually be upgraded into a full-fledged ministry.
With new wave of foreign workers expected, Japanese officials envision creating immigration ministry
With the government set to create a new immigration agency in April, some officials in Tokyo are already envisioning a day where it could be further upgraded into a ministry. As the country look...

, ,