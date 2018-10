Two people were killed and more than 160 were injured by powerful Typhoon Trami, which battered Japan over the weekend and brought travel chaos to morning commuters in the capital.

A noodle and curry shop was toppled in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward on Monday after Typhoon Trami hit the metropolitan area earlier. | SATOKO KAWASAKI

Storefront shutters are seen damaged in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward on Monday after Typhoon Trami brought strong winds to the Kanto area. | SATOKO KAWASAKI

Pedestrians carry a bag as they walk against a strong wind after Typhoon Trami hit the city of Kagoshima on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

People wait in the crowded departures lobby of the international terminal at Kansai airport in Osaka Prefecture on Monday after Typhoon Trami passed through the region. | KYODO

A freighter slammed into a seawall in Kawasaki on Monday after Typhoon Trami hit the area. | KYODO

A woman is silhouetted against a screen showing trains that were halted due to Typhoon Trami at JR Sapporo Station in the city on Monday morning. | KYODO

