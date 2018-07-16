EU urges big powers to prevent trade ‘conflict and chaos’
European Council President Donald Tusk (left), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. | REUTERS

/

EU urges big powers to prevent trade ‘conflict and chaos’

AP

BEIJING – A senior European Union official Monday urged President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China to work with Europe to avoid trade wars and prevent “conflict and chaos.”

European Council President Donald Tusk was speaking in Beijing at the opening of a summit between China and the European Union, just hours ahead of a summit between Trump and Putin in Helsinki.

“We are all aware of the fact that the architecture of the world is changing before our very eyes and it is our common responsibility to make it a change for the better,” Tusk said.

Last week, Tusk lambasted Trump’s constant criticism of European allies and urged him to remember who his friends are when he meets Putin. In Beijing, Tusk said that Europe, China, the U.S. and Russia had a “common duty” not to destroy the global order but to improve it by reforming international trade rules.

“This is why I am calling on our Chinese hosts, but also on presidents Trump and Putin, to jointly start this process from a thorough reform of the WTO,” Tusk earlier said, referring to the World Trade Organization by its acronym. “There is still time to prevent conflict and chaos.”

Washington imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of goods in response to complaints that Beijing is hurting American companies by stealing or pressuring enterprises to hand over technology. It has also applied tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from allies like Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The 28-country EU bloc has responded with import taxes on $3.25 billion of U.S. goods.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Monday that China and the EU had agreed to take steps to “safeguard free trade” and the global multilateral regulatory system. He endorsed efforts to update World Trade Organization rules that Washington complains are outdated and cumbersome.

Asked whether China used Monday’s meeting to try to form an alliance with the EU against Washington, Li said the U.S.-Chinese dispute was a bilateral matter for Beijing and Washington to solve.

“Our summit is not directed at any third country,” said Li at a joint news conference.

Chinese leaders have tried without success to recruit German, France and other governments as allies against Washington.

“We see a China that is seeking alliances as countermeasures to the U.S. actions,” the president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, Mats Harborn, said last week.

European leaders criticize President Donald Trump’s tactics but share U.S. complaints about Chinese industrial policies and trade barriers.

A European Union report last month said Beijing had imposed more new import and investment barriers in 2017 than any other government. The 28-nation EU is China’s second-biggest trading partner after the United States.

The EU cited “rising obstacles” in China’s semiconductor, cybersecurity and other industries.

“Protectionism is on the rise,” the report said. “China was identified as the partner contributing the most to this trend.”

Li has tried appeal to visiting European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel in May by saying their companies were welcome to invest.

The premier gave no indication whether Beijing would act on complaints European companies are blocked from acquiring most Chinese assets while its companies operate freely abroad.

During a visit to Berlin by Li this month, German and Chinese companies signed deals worth 20 billion euros ($24 billion).

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Chinese employee sews a banner declaring U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election intentions that reads "Trump 2020: Keep America Great" at a factory in Fuyang, in China's eastern Anhui province, on July 13.
As trade war rages, Trump flags fly out of China factory
As the China-U.S. trade war rages, a factory set amid corn and mulberry fields in central China stitches together U.S. and "Trump 2020" flags — and business is good. The U.S. and Ch...
Attendees view the interior of Michigan Central Station during a Ford Motor Co. event in the Corktown neighborhood of Detroit on June 19.
Five years after declaring bankruptcy, Detroit boasts rebirth — but at a cost
It has been five years since Detroit bottomed out after decades of decline, admitting in the largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy filing ever that the country's one-time industrial engine could no ...
Employees work on a micro-motor production line at a factory in Huaibei, in China's eastern Anhui province, on June 23.
China GDP growth cools in second quarter as factory output weakens and trade row flares
China's economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter as Beijing's crackdown on debt risks crimped activity, while June factory output growth weakened to a two-year low in a worrying s...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Donald Tusk | REUTERS European Council President Donald Tusk (left), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (center) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. | REUTERS

, , , ,