Nishwaki triumphs in Kyoto gubernatorial race, vows to continue policies of predecessor

Kyoto voters cast their ballots for the status quo and closer relations with Tokyo on Sunday, electing a candidate with strong ties to the central government who promised to continue the policies of the previous governor and who was backed by all major political parties except the Japanese Communist Party.

Takatoshi Nishiwaki, 62, a former high-level Reconstruction Agency and transport ministry bureaucrat who was the hand-picked successor to incumbent Gov. Keiji Yamada, easily defeated Kazuhito Fukuyama, 57, a Kyoto based-lawyer who had the support of the JCP and attempted to build a citizens’ movement.

“Despite the fact that I entered the race only a couple of months before the election, I had the support of a broad number of people and political parties who highly judged Yamada. I’ll continue his policies and move them forward,” Nishiwaki told supporters during Sunday evening’s victory celebration.

Yamada, who had also served as chair of the National Governors’ Association, decided to retire after 16 years, saying he had largely accomplished his goals. But he is believed to be eyeing a run for a Diet seat, possibly as early as next year’s scheduled Upper House election.

“With Nishiwaki’s election, my work is done,” Yamada said Sunday night.

In his concession speech, Fukuyama, meanwhile, said that while he offered detailed policy proposals, Nishiwaki refused to engage him in constructive debate.

With Nishiwaki’s victory, Kyoto has a governor who is expected to use his Tokyo connections to influence national decisions on four major projects involving the prefecture.

The first concern is the Hokuriku Shinkansen. Construction of the line that will connect the city of Obama, in Fukui Prefecture, with Kyoto Station is expected to begin next year and take at least two decades.

But controversy over where, exactly, in Kyoto Prefecture the train should stop at before it reaches Kyoto Station, and whether or not the estimated minimum ¥2.1 trillion ($19.6 billion) construction cost for the extension is worth it, is growing among both the train’s supporters and opponents.

A Kyoto Shimbun survey last week showed only 34.9 percent of respondents backed the current plan and budget, which is favored by Nishiwaki.

Meanwhile, 31.6 percent said the Kyoto extension is too expensive and needs to be renegotiated. Another 14.2 percent said the project is unnecessary and should be scrapped.

The second project Nishiwaki will deal with is the relocation of most of the Cultural Affairs Agency to the city of Kyoto by 2022. Ensuring the agency’s relocation from Tokyo also financially benefits the rest of the prefecture is a top concern for other prefectural cities and towns, seeking to lure domestic and international tourists away from the well-known cultural attractions of Kyoto.

A third priority of the incoming governor will be to continue the upgrading and expansion of Maizuru port, a major international port.

Yamada made this a top priority during his tenure.

Finally, Kyoto’s “twin capitals” concept, in which at least some members of the Imperial family come to live long-term in Kyoto and participate in more ceremonies related to traditional culture, will require Nishiwaki’s support. The idea is strongly backed by the city’s political and business leaders,Yamada, and by other local governments in the Kansai region.

Kyoto hopes to accomplish this goal by 2040.

On a more fundamental level, the governor must also develop policies to deal with a shrinking, elderly population.

A report released earlier this year by the National Institution of Population and Social Security Research estimated that Kyoto Prefecture’s current population of about 2.6 million people will decline to 2.1 million by 2045. The number of those aged between 15 and 64 years old will fall from 1.5 million to about 1.1 million.

But 37.8 percent of residents in the prefecture in 2045 are expected to be 65 years old or older, and 22 percent are expected to be at least 75 years old by then, the institute’s latest prediction showed.

“Many voters expressed particular concern to me about the declining population and the increase in elderly residents,” Nishiwaki said.