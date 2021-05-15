Meet your new favorite summer drink. Lee Reeve of InCiderJapan shares this simple and refreshing cider cocktail, perfect for the warmer months ahead. Reeve recommends Willie Smith’s Bone Dry Cider (¥671 after tax for a 440-milliliter can), from Australia’s first certified organic cidery, as it’s the driest around. You can find it on InCiderJapan’s online shop, Japan Cider Market.
Serves 1
Prep: 5 mins.
Equipment:
Cocktail shaker
For the cocktail:
180 milliliters dry cider
45 milliliters shōchū spirit
60 milliliters umeshu (plum wine)
⅛ tablespoon crushed umeboshi (pickled plum)
Crushed or grated ginger to taste (the more the spicier)
Ice
Add all ingredients into a shaker with some ice. Shake vigorously to blend. Strain into a tall glass with ice and enjoy.
