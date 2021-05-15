  • The refreshing Cider Surprise combines dry apple cider with shōchū spirit and umeshu (plum wine). | COURTESY OF LEE REEVE
Meet your new favorite summer drink. Lee Reeve of InCiderJapan shares this simple and refreshing cider cocktail, perfect for the warmer months ahead. Reeve recommends Willie Smith’s Bone Dry Cider (¥671 after tax for a 440-milliliter can), from Australia’s first certified organic cidery, as it’s the driest around. You can find it on InCiderJapan’s online shop, Japan Cider Market.

Serves 1

Prep: 5 mins.

Equipment:

Cocktail shaker

For the cocktail:

180 milliliters dry cider

45 milliliters shōchū spirit

60 milliliters umeshu (plum wine)

⅛ tablespoon crushed umeboshi (pickled plum)

Crushed or grated ginger to taste (the more the spicier)

Ice

Add all ingredients into a shaker with some ice. Shake vigorously to blend. Strain into a tall glass with ice and enjoy.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

