Meet your new favorite summer drink. Lee Reeve of InCiderJapan shares this simple and refreshing cider cocktail, perfect for the warmer months ahead. Reeve recommends Willie Smith’s Bone Dry Cider (¥671 after tax for a 440-milliliter can), from Australia’s first certified organic cidery, as it’s the driest around. You can find it on InCiderJapan’s online shop, Japan Cider Market.

Serves 1

Prep: 5 mins.

Equipment:

Cocktail shaker

For the cocktail:

180 milliliters dry cider

45 milliliters shōchū spirit

60 milliliters umeshu (plum wine)

⅛ tablespoon crushed umeboshi (pickled plum)

Crushed or grated ginger to taste (the more the spicier)

Ice

Add all ingredients into a shaker with some ice. Shake vigorously to blend. Strain into a tall glass with ice and enjoy.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)