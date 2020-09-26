Although Caramel Ghost House has a name befitting the Halloween season, the sweets store has managed to become a year-round player in Tokyo’s dessert scene.

Caramel Ghost House’s Kichijoji branch offers up tasty, location-limited sweets worth the trek. The fondant caramel chocolat (¥500 after tax) is a rich chocolate lava cake topped with a special caramel sauce flecked with tea leaves. It may sound like a lot, but everything blends together well. Upgrade it to the plate (¥600 after tax) to get additional fruity accompaniments.

But the take-away options are even better. Although Caramel Ghost House’s tapioca drink (¥648 after tax) offers an interesting twist on the now-passe beverage, the caramel banana soft cream is what truly deserves your attention. Each cup (¥648 after tax) features melted caramel on top of the fruity soft cream for the perfect combination of tart and sweet. It’s a winning dessert for any season, no matter what the store’s name implies.

