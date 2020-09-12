The summer has come to a close, as evidenced by the arrival of autumn-themed desserts. Say farewell to citrus, and hello to more rich and warm fall flavors.

Mister Donut is signaling the change in season with a line of doughnuts centered around satsumaimo (sweet potato). The chain’s Satsumaimodo (a portmanteau of satsumaimo and the “do” from doughnut) series has been well-received by customers in the past, so the company decided to pump up the potato flavor and introduce a few new varieties. These run from a plain doughnut (¥129 for takeout) with a light sweet potato dusting to a candied sweet potato doughnut with a crunchy exterior (¥140 for takeout).

But the best of the bunch is the vibrant beni imo creation (¥140 for takeout), which comes surprisingly close to capturing the taste of the original Okinawan root vegetable. Another highlight is the doughnut that’s topped with a sweet potato cream and sprinkled with sesame seeds (¥151 for takeout).

If potato isn’t your thing, don’t worry — there’s several classic Halloween doughnuts on the menu, in addition to all of the regular Mister Donut fare.

