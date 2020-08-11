Museums in Japan collect daily items to log pandemic history

新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大で用いられたマスクやチラシなど身近な品々を集め、コロナ禍の日常や社会の様子を記録して後世に残す取り組みが、各地の博物館で広がっている。背景には、約100年前にスペイン風邪が流行した時代の生活を伝える資料がほとんど残っていないことへの反省がある。
祭りの中止を伝えるチラシやテークアウトのクーポン券、政府が配布した布マスク――。北海道浦幌町の町立博物館に並ぶ「資料」は、普段の生活で何げなく手にしている物ばかりだ。2月から地元住民に提供を呼び掛け、既に約200点が集まった。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus
感染拡大 (かんせんかくだい) spread of infection
用(もち)いる to use
マスク face mask
チラシ leaflet, flyer
など and others
身近(みぢか)な familiar, (something) close at hand
品々 (しなじな) items
集(あつ)める to collect
禍 (か) calamity
日常 (にちじょう) everyday life
社会 (しゃかい) society
様子 (ようす) state, condition
記録(きろく)する to record
後世 (こうせい) future generations
残(のこ)す to leave behind
取(と)り組(く)み effort
各地 (かくち) every region (of Japan)
博物館 (はくぶつかん) museum
広(ひろ)がる to spread
背景(はいけい) background
約 (やく) approximately
100年前 (ひゃくねんまえ) 100 years prior
スペイン風邪 (かぜ) Spanish flu
流行(りゅうこう)する to spread, to prevail
時代 (じだい) era
生活 (せいかつ) life
伝(つた)える to pass along, to communicate
資料 (しりょう) document, material
ほとんど〜ない there is hardly any ～
反省 (はんせい) reflection (negative), regret
祭(まつ)り festival
中止 (ちゅうし) cancellation
テークアウト takeout
クーポン券 (けん) coupon
政府 (せいふ) government
配布(はいふ)する to distribute
布(ぬの)マスク cloth face mask
北海道 (ほっかいどう) Hokkaido
浦幌町 (うらほろちょう) town of Urahoro
町立 (ちょうりつ) municipal (lit. “town-run”)
並(なら)ぶ to line up
普段(ふだん)の regular
何(なに)げなく without any reason in particular, casually
手(て)にする to have in hand, to hold
物 (もの) item
〜ばかり all of ～, nothing but ～
2月(にがつ) February
〜から since ～
地元住民 (じもとじゅうみん) local resident
提供 (ていきょう) donation, offering
呼(よ)び掛(か)ける to request, to call on
既(すで)に already
200点 (にひゃくてん) 200 items
集(あつ)まる to collect
Quick questions
1) 各地の博物館でどのような取り組みが広がっていますか？
2) 取り組みの背景にはどのような反省がありますか？
3) 集まったのはどのような資料ですか？
Translation
An effort is spreading to museums in every region (of Japan) to collect materials related to the spread of novel coronavirus infection such as face masks and leaflets in order to keep a record of societal conditions and everyday life during the coronavirus crisis to pass down to future generations.
In the background is the regret that hardly any documents remain that communicate life during the era in which Spanish flu spread around 100 years prior.
A flyer that informs of the cancellation of a festival and a coupon for takeout, cloth face masks distributed by the government — all the regular things from life that you have in hand but don’t think about are the “documents” lined up (and displayed) in a municipal museum in Urahoro, Hokkaido.
A call for donations went out to local residents from February, already around 200 items have been collected.
Answers
1) What kind of efforts are spreading to museums in every region?
新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大で用いられた身近な品々を集め、コロナ禍の日常や社会の様子を記録して後世に残す取り組み。
Efforts to collect familiar items being used during the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in order to keep a record of societal conditions and everyday life during the coronavirus crisis to pass down to future generations.
2) What kind of regret lies in the background?
約100年前にスペイン風邪が流行した時代の生活を伝える資料がほとんど残っていないことへの反省。
A regret that hardly any documents remain that communicate life during the era in which Spanish flu spread around 100 years prior.
3) What kinds of items have been collected?
祭りの中止を伝えるチラシやテークアウトのクーポン券、政府が配布した布マスクなど。
A flyer that informs of the cancellation of a festival and a coupon for takeout, cloth face masks distributed by the government and others.