Museums in Japan collect daily items to log pandemic history

新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大で用いられたマスクやチラシなど身近な品々を集め、コロナ禍の日常や社会の様子を記録して後世に残す取り組みが、各地の博物館で広がっている。背景には、約100年前にスペイン風邪が流行した時代の生活を伝える資料がほとんど残っていないことへの反省がある。

祭りの中止を伝えるチラシやテークアウトのクーポン券、政府が配布した布マスク――。北海道浦幌町の町立博物館に並ぶ「資料」は、普段の生活で何げなく手にしている物ばかりだ。2月から地元住民に提供を呼び掛け、既に約200点が集まった。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus

感染拡大 (かんせんかくだい) spread of infection

用(もち)いる to use

マスク face mask

チラシ leaflet, flyer

など and others

身近(みぢか)な familiar, (something) close at hand

品々 (しなじな) items

集(あつ)める to collect

禍 (か) calamity

日常 (にちじょう) everyday life

社会 (しゃかい) society

様子 (ようす) state, condition

記録(きろく)する to record

後世 (こうせい) future generations

残(のこ)す to leave behind

取(と)り組(く)み effort

各地 (かくち) every region (of Japan)

博物館 (はくぶつかん) museum

広(ひろ)がる to spread

背景(はいけい) background

約 (やく) approximately

100年前 (ひゃくねんまえ) 100 years prior

スペイン風邪 (かぜ) Spanish flu

流行(りゅうこう)する to spread, to prevail

時代 (じだい) era

生活 (せいかつ) life

伝(つた)える to pass along, to communicate

資料 (しりょう) document, material

ほとんど〜ない there is hardly any ～

反省 (はんせい) reflection (negative), regret

祭(まつ)り festival

中止 (ちゅうし) cancellation

テークアウト takeout

クーポン券 (けん) coupon

政府 (せいふ) government

配布(はいふ)する to distribute

布(ぬの)マスク cloth face mask

北海道 (ほっかいどう) Hokkaido

浦幌町 (うらほろちょう) town of Urahoro

町立 (ちょうりつ) municipal (lit. “town-run”)

並(なら)ぶ to line up

普段(ふだん)の regular

何(なに)げなく without any reason in particular, casually

手(て)にする to have in hand, to hold

物 (もの) item

〜ばかり all of ～, nothing but ～

2月(にがつ) February

〜から since ～

地元住民 (じもとじゅうみん) local resident

提供 (ていきょう) donation, offering

呼(よ)び掛(か)ける to request, to call on

既(すで)に already

200点 (にひゃくてん) 200 items

集(あつ)まる to collect

Quick questions

1) 各地の博物館でどのような取り組みが広がっていますか？

2) 取り組みの背景にはどのような反省がありますか？

3) 集まったのはどのような資料ですか？

Translation

An effort is spreading to museums in every region (of Japan) to collect materials related to the spread of novel coronavirus infection such as face masks and leaflets in order to keep a record of societal conditions and everyday life during the coronavirus crisis to pass down to future generations.

In the background is the regret that hardly any documents remain that communicate life during the era in which Spanish flu spread around 100 years prior.

A flyer that informs of the cancellation of a festival and a coupon for takeout, cloth face masks distributed by the government — all the regular things from life that you have in hand but don’t think about are the “documents” lined up (and displayed) in a municipal museum in Urahoro, Hokkaido.

A call for donations went out to local residents from February, already around 200 items have been collected.

Answers

1) What kind of efforts are spreading to museums in every region?

新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大で用いられた身近な品々を集め、コロナ禍の日常や社会の様子を記録して後世に残す取り組み。

Efforts to collect familiar items being used during the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in order to keep a record of societal conditions and everyday life during the coronavirus crisis to pass down to future generations.

2) What kind of regret lies in the background?

約100年前にスペイン風邪が流行した時代の生活を伝える資料がほとんど残っていないことへの反省。

A regret that hardly any documents remain that communicate life during the era in which Spanish flu spread around 100 years prior.

3) What kinds of items have been collected?

祭りの中止を伝えるチラシやテークアウトのクーポン券、政府が配布した布マスクなど。

A flyer that informs of the cancellation of a festival and a coupon for takeout, cloth face masks distributed by the government and others.