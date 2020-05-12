Only 18% stopped going to work due to COVID-19: poll

英世論調査会社ユーガブが世界26カ国・地域で実施した新型コロナウイルスに関する調査で、感染防止対策として「通勤通学を避ける」と回答した日本人は18%にとどまり、フィンランドと並び最低だった。一方「感染を恐れている」とした日本人は 87% と高水準で、不安を感じながら通勤している人が多いようだ。

調査は、日米欧と中国、アジアなどの計約2万7千人を対象に、3月から4月にかけて複数回行われ、最新の数字を比較した。日本は日本リサーチセンター(東京)が3月13日～4月13日まで5回に分けて調べた。

「自分の感染を恐れている」とした日本人は、3月中旬の1回目の調査では 66% だったが次第に上昇し、緊急事態宣言後は 87% となった。

Words and phrases

英 (えい) British

世論調査会社 (よろんちょうさがいしゃ) polling company

ユーガブ YouGov

世界 (せかい) world

26カ国・地域 (にじゅうろっかこく・ちいき) 26 countries and regions

実施(じっし)する to conduct

新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus,

～に関(かん)する about ～

調査 (ちょうさ) survey

感染防止対策 (かんせんぼうしたいさく) preventive measure against spread of infection

～として as ～

通勤通学 (つうきんつうがく) commuting to work or school

避(さ)ける to avoid

回答(かいとう)する to respond

日本人 (にほんじん) Japanese

～にとどまる to remain at ～

フィンランド Finland

並(なら)ぶ to be level with ～

最低 (さいてい) lowest

一方 (いっぽう) meanwhile, however

恐(おそ)れる to be afraid of

高水準 (こうすいじゅん) high level

不安 (ふあん) anxiety

感(かん)じる to feel

人 (ひと) person, people

多(おお)い many

～ようだ it seems ～

日米欧 (にちべいおう) Japan, the United States and Europe

中国 (ちゅうごく) China

アジア Asia

など and others

計 (けい) total

約 (やく) about, approximately

2万7千人 (にまんななせんにん) 27,000 people

対象 (たいしょう) target

3月 (さんがつ) March

～から … にかけて from～ through …

4月(しがつ) April

複数回 (ふくすうかい) multiple times

行(おこな)う to conduct

最新 (さいしん) latest

数字 (すうじ) number

比較(ひかく)する to compare

日本 (にほん) Japan

日本リサーチセンター Nippon Research Center, Ltd.

東京 (とうきょう) Tokyo

13日 (じゅうさんにち) the 13th

～まで until～

5回 (ごかい) five times

分(わ)ける to break into, to divide

調(しら)べる to research, to investigate

自分 (じぶん) oneself

～中旬 (ちゅうじゅん) the middle of ～

1回目 (いっかいめ) the first time

次第(しだい)に gradually

上昇(じょうしょう)する to increase

緊急事態宣言 (きんきゅうじたいせんげん) declaration of a state of emergency

～後(ご) after

～となる to become ～

Quick questions

1) 調査された26カ国・地域のうち日本は何が最低でしたか？

2) 18%と87%という数字から分かることは何ですか？

3) 感染を恐れている日本人の割合が急に増えたのはいつですか？

Translation

A survey related to the novel coronavirus that was conducted in 26 different countries and regions worldwide by British polling company YouGov [found] only 18 percent of Japanese stating that they would “avoid commuting to work or school” as a preventive measure against the further spread of infection, a low level to that of Finland. On the other hand, Japanese who “fear infection” were at a high level of 87 percent, so it seems there are a large number of people who commute while feeling anxiety.

The survey, which targeted around 27,000 people in, among other [nations and regions], Japan, the U.S., Europe, China and Asia, was conducted multiple times in and around March and April, with a comparison of the latest numbers. In Japan, the Nippon Research Center (Tokyo) made five separate investigations between March 13 and April 13.

Sixty-six percent of Japanese responded that they “fear infection themselves” in an initial survey done in the middle of March, [a number] that gradually increased to 87 percent after the state of emergency was declared.

Answers

1) Out of 26 countries and regions surveyed, on what did Japan score the lowest?

新型コロナウイルス感染防止対策として通勤通学を避けると回答した人の割合。

The percentage of people who responded that they avoid commuting to work or school to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

2) What can be deduced from the percentage figures of 18 percent and 87 percent?

不安を感じながら通勤している日本人が多いようだということ。

That many Japanese commute while feeling anxiety.

３) From what point on did the percentage of Japanese who were afraid of being infected rise sharply?

緊急事態宣言後。

After the declaration of the state of emergency.