Let's discuss whether you want to go to the Olympics

This week’s featured article

JIJI

Fewer than 40 percent of Japanese want to watch live Tokyo Olympic or Paralympic events at venues, a recent Jiji Press opinion poll found.

According to the survey, 9.2 percent of those questioned said they definitely want to watch the Olympic or Paralympic opening or closing ceremonies or competitions at event venues, while 27.4 percent want to attend such events only if possible.

The total figure of 36.7 percent is down from 37.1 percent in July last year, the last time the survey covered the subject, and 45.6 percent in 2018.

As many as 62.8 percent said they don’t want to attend such events. The figure includes 23.2 percent who said they don’t want to watch any live events and 39.5 percent who don’t want to attend them so much.

Asked about reasons, with multiple answers allowed, 70 percent said they will be satisfied with watching different events via television broadcasts and other types of coverage, 38.5 percent said event venues are too far away to travel to and 22 percent said they are worried about heatstroke and other problems due to expected high temperatures during the games.

The low level of interest in attending live events is also believed to reflect concerns over the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Regarding Olympic and Paralympic tickets, only 1.3 percent said they had won tickets in the lottery.

The largest group, or 69.6 percent, said they do not plan to buy tickets, followed by 15.8 percent who did not join the lottery and have not decided whether they will buy them in the future and 5.6 percent who did not enter the lottery and have not yet decided what they are planning to do.

First published in The Japan Times on Feb. 23

Warm up

One-minute chat about big events happening in your life this year.

Game

Collect words related to the Olympics, e.g., sports, games, medal, Paralympics, etc.

New words

1) venue: the place where something happens, e.g., “The venue for the meeting has been changed due to coronavirus fears.”

2) coverage: inclusion within the scope of discussion or reporting, e.g., “News coverage of the Olympics largely focuses on winning.”

Guess the headline

S_ _ _ _ _ finds most Japanese do not want to attend l_ _ _ Olympic or Paralympic events

Questions

1) When was this survey conducted?

2) What reasons did respondents give for not wanting to see the Games live?

3) How would respondents like to watch the Olympics instead of going to the venues?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you want to go see the Olympics or Paralympics live?

2) What do you think about the survey ?

3) What do you expect from the Tokyo Games?

Reference

数年かけて日本中が準備を進めてきたオリンピック・パラリンピックですが、様々な状況が報道される中で、会場で応援をしたいと考える国民の数はむしろ減少しているようです。多くの懸念が払拭されない限りはこの状況は変わらず、かえって悪化していくのかもしれません。私たちはこの一大イベントに何を期待するのか、朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。