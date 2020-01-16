General | NEWS AND NOTES

Craft gin makes debut

Jin7 Plus Harvest, an artisanal gin produced in collaboration with Ginza 300Bar, Tohoku Bokujo farm in Aomori Prefecture and Oyama Jinhichi Shoten in Kagoshima Prefecture is being served at three branches of Ginza 300Bar in Tokyo, two of which are located in Chuo Ward and the other in Chiyoda Ward.

The Harvest gin tonic, which uses the new original craft gin, is available at the standing bars where drinks are sold for ¥300 plus consumption tax. The gin is also served on the rocks.

Tohoku Bokujo, owned by Ginza 300Bar, produces vegetables without pesticides and chemical fertilizers and breeds chickens using such feed. Oyama Jinhichi Shoten is a long-established shōchū (distilled spirit) maker founded in 1875.

The craft gin features the shōchū maker’s fine brewing craftsmanship, as well the farm’s fresh spearmint, oregano and kumazasa leaves infused in cocktails and foods served at the bars.

Visit www.300bar.com for more information.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

To stimulate the economy, newspapers and other mass media in the 1930s began to paint Christmas as the perfect opportunity to have a romantic dinner with your lover.
Christmas in Japan is a time for love, preferably romantic
'Tis the season to be jolly? Well ... maybe not so much if you're single during Christmas in Japan. Being a country with a tiny Christian population, Japan has not traditionally associated the f...
Shinji Hattori, CEO of Seiko Watch Corp. (right); entertainer Ayaka Hirahara; and Christmas elves at the launch of the Rondeau Karakuri Clock at Ginza's Wako Building.
Clock signals changing face of Wako Building
Leading watch brand Seiko unveiled its Rondeau Karakuri Clock in Ginza's Wako Building on Dec. 18, just in time for the Christmas and New Year season. The karakuri (mechanism) timepiece...
Nanako Aramaki is the only professional flamenco dancer from Japan performing in London.
Japanese flamenco dancer capturing the hearts of Londoners
Nanako Aramaki, the only professional flamenco dancer from Japan performing in London, has been winning hearts with her brilliant dance steps on stage while also working as an employee of a telecom...