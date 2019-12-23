Brave Blossoms motto 'One Team' is 2019's Japanese buzzword of the year

Sample newspaper article
今年話題になった言葉に贈られる「現代用語の基礎知識選 2019ユーキャン新語・流行語大賞」が2日発表され、年間大賞にラグビー・ワールドカップ(W杯)日本代表のスローガン「ONE TEAM(ワンチーム)」が選ばれた。
トップテンには、台風接近に伴い鉄道各社が実施した「計画運休」、タピオカ入りドリンクを飲むことを指す「タピる」が入賞。ヒールのある靴の着用強制に反対する運動「＃KuToo(クートゥー)」、新元号「令和」も選ばれた。
表彰式で日本ラグビー協会の森重隆会長は「一生懸命応援していただき結果を残すことができた」と述べた。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
今年 (ことし) this year
話題(わだい)になる to cause a buzz
言葉 (ことば) word
贈(おく)る to give
現代用語(げんだいようご)の基礎知識(きそちしき) “The Encyclopedia of Contemporary Words”
選 (せん) selection
ユーキャン U-Can, Inc.
新語 (しんご) new word
流行語 (りゅうこうご) trendy word
大賞 (たいしょう) grand prize
2日 (ふつか) the 2nd
発表(はっぴょう)する to announce
年間 (ねんかん) of the year
ラグビー・ワールドカップ Rugby World Cup
W杯 (だぶりゅーはい) World Cup
日本代表 (にほんだいひょう) Japanese national team
スローガン slogan
選(えら)ぶ to choose
トップテン Top 10
台風 (たいふう) typhoon
接近 (せっきん) approach
~に伴(ともな)う associated with ~
鉄道各社 (てつどうかくしゃ) railway companies
実施(じっし)する to implement
計画運休 (けいかくうんきゅう) planned suspension
タピオカ tapioca
~入(い)り containing~
ドリンク beverage
飲(の)む to drink
指(さ)す to indicate (to mean)
タピる to drink bubble tea
入賞(にゅうしょう)する to place/get a prize
ヒール the heel on a high heel shoe
靴 (くつ) shoe
着用強制 (ちゃくようきょうせい) forced wearing
~に反対(はんたい)する against~
運動 (うんどう) movement
新 (しん) new
元号 (げんごう) era name
令和 (れいわ) Reiwa (the new era name)
表彰式 (ひょうしょうしき) award ceremony
日本(にほん)ラグビー協会(きょうかい) Japan Rugby Football Union
森重隆 (もりしげたか) Shigetaka Mori
会長 (かいちょう) president
一生懸命 (いっしょうけんめい) with great enthusiasm
応援(おうえん)する to cheer
結果(けっか)を残(のこ)す to produce results
~できる to be able to~
述(の)べる to remark
Quick questions
1) 現代用語の基礎知識とは何ですか？
2) 「ワンチーム」とはどんな言葉ですか？
3) 「タピる」とはどういう意味ですか？
Translation
The word causing a buzz this year, which was given “‘The Encyclopedia of Contemporary Words’ selection for the 2019 U-Can new word/trendy word yearly grand prize” as announced on the 2nd, was “One Team,” the slogan of the Japan representatives (national team) at the Rugby World Cup.
Also placing in the Top 10, “planned suspension” which was implemented by railway companies in preparation for approaching typhoons, and “tapiru,” a verb meaning to drink a tapioca beverage (bubble tea). The movement against the forced wearing of high heels (by women in the workplace), “#KuToo,” and new era name “Reiwa” were also selected.
At the award ceremony, Japan Rugby Football Union President Shigetaka Mori said, “We’ve managed to get results thanks to your whole-hearted support.”
Answers
1) What is the “Gendai Yōgo no Kiso Chishiki”?
日本の現代用語事典です。
It’s an encyclopedia of contemporary Japanese words.
2) What kind of word is “One Team”?
ワールドカップ日本代表のスローガン。
It was the slogan for the Japanese national team in the World Cup.
3) What does “tapiru” mean?
タピオカ入りドリンクを飲むこと。
It’s for when you drink a tapioca beverage (bubble tea).