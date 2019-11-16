Food & Drink | KONBINI WATCH

The grape race: Suntory's Strong Zero chūhai tops the competition

by Patrick St. Michel

Contributing Writer

A new season means a fresh batch of chūhai cocktail flavors at your local convenience store. With winter on the horizon, the fruit of choice appears to be grape.

Both Suntory’s Strong Zero brand and the dreadfully named Kirin The Strong line of drinks have unveiled a grape variety in time for lower temperatures. The prior promises “triple grape” alongside a 9 percent alcohol content (¥141 after tax) while the latter keeps it simple by offering a more limited grape sour experience (¥141 after tax).

In one of the biggest surprises in recent Konbini Watch memory, Strong Zero’s grape creation is far smoother than the competition. The Kirin grape drink offers the subtlest of fruit flavors, and the real emphasis here seems to be the mouth-stinging sensation of … alcohol. Avoid, avoid, avoid.

The triple grape tastes far superior, and is actually enjoyable to drink. Beverage makers might be embracing the flavor du jour, but not all grape-flavored booze is created equally.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

What's not to like: Social media helped popularize onigirazu (literally "not an onirigi rice ball") in the mid-2010s.
How Japanese social media changed 2010s eating habits
When looking back at Japanese food and cooking in the past decade, the stand out trend is the tremendous influence of social media — Instagram and Twitter in particular — on the way ...
Small is bountiful: Working from a tiny open kitchen, Hideaki Sakai offers an extensive menu, including quality seafood from his native Kyushu.
Sakai Shokai: Quality izakaya dining at this hidden Shibuya gem
Hideaki Sakai doesn't make it easy to find his diminutive premises. Hidden on the second floor of an anonymous building on a quiet backstreet on the "wrong" side of Shibuya, it is invisible from th...
Stay a while: You'll likely have to wait at La Coquina's bar before being seated, but with good food and drink on offer, there's little wrong with that.
La Coquina: Spanish beer, wine and bar food, with no plastic straws
The vertiginous open-air viewing platform atop the new Shibuya Scramble Square building may be the area's latest and tallest attraction. But the restaurant floors immediately below are also drawing...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Suntory's new grape-flavored Strong Zero

, , , ,