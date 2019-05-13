Hiroshima museum unveils new atomic bomb-related items

Sample newspaper article

老朽化に伴う耐震補強工事と展示物のリニューアルのため2017年4月から休館していた広島市の原爆資料館本館が25日、再オープンした。テーマに掲げる「被爆の実相」をよりリアルに感じてもらおうと、被爆者の人生に焦点を当てて展示方法を一新した。

再開を記念して開かれた式典であいさつした広島市の松井一実市長は「被爆の実相を伝える拠点となる。被爆者や家族の苦しみ悲しみを国内外の多くの人に理解していただきたい」と述べた。

同館によると、本館の常設展示で公開する資料は538点。休館前は112点だった写真資料は173点に増やした。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

老朽化 (ろうきゅうか) aging

~に伴(ともな)う associated with ~

耐震補強工事 (たいしんほきょうこうじ) quake-resistance reinforcement work

展示物 (てんじぶつ) exhibition

リニューアル renewal (renovation)

~のため for~

4月 (しがつ) April

休館(きゅうかん)する to close

広島市 (ひろしまし) Hiroshima city

原爆資料館 (げんばくしりょうかん) Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum [The official kanji for the museum is 広島平和記念資料館 (ひろしまへいわきねんしりょうかん)]

本館 (ほんかん) main building

再(さい)オープンする to reopen

テーマ theme

掲(かか)げる to uphold

被爆 (ひばく) being exposed to the atomic bomb

実相 (じっそう) reality

より more

リアルに realistically

感(かん)じる to feel

~に感(かん)じてもらう let ~ feel something

被爆者 (ひばくしゃ) atomic bomb victim

人生 (じんせい) life

焦点(しょうてん)を当(あ)てる to focus on

展示 (てんじ) exhibition

方法 (ほうほう) method

一新(いっしん)する to change completely

再開 (さいかい) reopening

記念(きねん)する to commemorate

開(ひら)かれる to be held

式典 (しきてん) ceremony

あいさつする to address

松井一実 (まついかずみ) Kazumi Matsui

市長 (しちょう) mayor

伝(つた)える to convey

拠点 (きょてん) base, location, focus point

~となる to become ~

家族 (かぞく) family

苦(くる)しみ pain, suffering

悲(かな)しみ grief

国内外 (こくないがい) home and abroad

多(おお)くの many

人 (ひと) person

理解(りかい)する to understand

~に理解(りかい)していただきたい would like ~ to understand something

述(の)べる to say

同館 (どうかん) the same building

~によると according to ~

常設展示 (じょうせつてんじ) permanent exhibition

公開(こうかい)する to present to the public

資料 (しりょう) item, material

点 (てん) piece

前 (まえ) before

写真 (しゃしん） photo

増(ふ)やす to increase

Quick questions

1) 本館の新たな展示のテーマは何ですか。

2) 本館の新たな展示は何に焦点を当てていますか。

3) 休館前と比べて写真はどのくらい増えましたか。

Translation

The main building of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum reopened April 25, after it was closed from April 2017 in order to do exhibition renovations and quake-resistance reinforcement work associated with the building’s aging. The method of (presenting) the exhibition has been changed completely to focus on the lives of atomic bomb victims so that visitors may realistically feel the (exhibition) theme of “Reality of the Atomic Bombing.”

At a ceremony held to commemorate the reopening, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said, “We’ve become the focus point of where the realities of being exposed to the atomic bomb are conveyed. I hope many people both here and abroad will understand the pain and grief of the victims and their families.”

According to the museum, there are 538 items on display at the permanent exhibition of the main building. The number of photos has increased from 112 to 173.

Answers

1) What is the theme of the new display in the main building?

「被爆の実相」。

“Reality of the Atomic Bombing.”

2) What does the new display in the main building focus on?

被爆者の人生。

The lives of atomic bomb victims.

3) By how much did the photos increase by after the renovation?

112点から173点に増えた。

They increased from 112 to 173.