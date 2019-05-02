Craft beer meets summertime grilling

Few things go together as well as craft beer and charcoal-grilled fare, especially during summer. Through Sept. 30, The Steakhouse on the third floor of the ANA InterContinental Tokyo is serving up delightful combinations of Coedo craft beer and grilled dishes.

Brewed in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, Coedo beer has garnered international attention as a representative Japanese craft beer. From 5 to 9:30 p.m., guests can enjoy six varieties of Coedo beer, each featuring a distinct taste, together with dishes carefully selected by the chefs to best complement the beers’ aromas and flavors.

The beer and dining course (¥9,800) comes with glasses of all six varieties of beer. Appetizers include ham and cheese croquettes and smoked duck salad served with three brews — Marihana, an IPA with a hop aroma and fluffy white head; Kyara, a medium-bodied IPL; and Ruri, a pure premium pilsner.

Entrees include grilled grouper served with wheat beer Shiro and U.S. Angus beef served with sweet potato amber Beniaka. The meal is rounded out by chocolate cake with black lager Shikkoku.

The ANA InterContinental Tokyo is one minute from Tameike-Sanno Station Exit 13. For more information or reservations, visit anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp or call 03-3505-1185.

Refined getaway at Kyoto hotel residence

From chauffeured Rolls Royce city drop-offs to extended time at The Spa, exclusive experiences and access to a private in-suite chef, a stay at the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto’s Hotel Residences is the pinnacle of hotel-meets-home living in Japan’s ancient imperial capital.

Launching May 6, the hotel’s enhanced Hotel Residence Services offers guests seven elite privileges for the ultimate Kyoto retreat.

The hotels’ 57 residences — contemporary one- and two-bedroom home-away-from-homes suites — are all luxury accommodations set within a 12th-century pond garden in Kyoto’s best-preserved temple district of Higashiyama. With full open kitchens, light-flooded living areas and the city’s largest in-suite entertaining space, each contemporary Residential Suite combines the freedom and flexibility of a private home with the convenience of the city’s finest luxury hotel facilities and enhanced service benefits.

Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto is a seven-minute taxi ride from Kyoto Station. For more information or reservations, visit https://www.fourseasons.com/kyoto/ or call 075-541-8288.

A buffet of vibrant and charming desserts

From May 11 to Aug. 18, In Place 3-3 at the Hilton Nagoya is hosting a charming, summer-themed dessert buffet with fresh fruity desserts and colorful ice cream delights.

The central aesthetic theme of the buffet is the bright pink flamingo, a popular summer motif around the world. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a buffet of 20 varieties of vibrant, colorful desserts, including a thick cheesecake topped with calamondin cream; a grapefruit mousse in the shape of a flamingo’s leg and finished with white chocolate; a ring-shaped jelly mousse topped with fresh melon, kiwi and grapes; a cheese tart topped with blueberry and cassis cream; tropical apricot pudding with aloe; and a passion fruit and mango sauce.

Each day, the chef will create an adorable flamingo-shaped treat out of sponge cake. The buffet costs ¥3,400 for adults and ¥2,929 for children between the ages of 6 and 12; guests can also enjoy special sparkling wine with ice cream for an additional fee.

The Hilton Nagoya is 15 minutes from Nagoya Station. For more information and reservations, visit www.hilton.co.jp/nagoya or call 052-212-1111.