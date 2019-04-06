Food & Drink | DESSERT WATCH

Snowy Village's Choco Churros are an overly sweet disappointment

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

The latest sweet sweeping across teenage enclaves of Tokyo social media is Korean dessert cafe Snowy Village’s new Choco Churros. This Oreo-themed creation packs in three chocolate churros into a cup alongside a scoop of cookies n’ cream-flavored cream and half a cookie mounted on top. These cups (¥480 a pop) can be had at one of Snowy Village’s Tokyo stores, or at a stall located on a particularly trendy street in Shin-Okubo, where nearly all Instagram food booms emerge.

But bad news trend-seekers — this dessert is sweetness hell. The churros lack taste, and really only exist to serve as edible utensils for gullible kids to scoop up hypersugary cream that tastes like the stuffing of an Oreo reduced to its most blood-curdling elements. Many people have bought this dessert thinking it’s actually ice cream, but nope, it’s just a glob of sugary cream. And you only get half an Oreo cookie, which ends up being the only enjoyable part.

Thankfully, this trend shall pass, and Snowy Village will have to think up a new way to swindle Twitter-obsessed teens (and this reviewer) out of their money.

