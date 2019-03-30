Shake up your usual konbini purchase with these not-to-be-skipped sweets

New convenience store sweets appear all the time and keeping up with them can be a full time job. So, this week in Konbini Watch, let’s turn the spotlight onto a few assorted highlights that shouldn’t be missed.

Earlier this month, Ministop debuted a new melon parfait across the Kyushu, Shikoku and Kinki regions, and the treat (¥380 after tax) offers a refreshing change of pace from a season dominated by strawberries. The chunks of melon are supplemented by a nice portion of vanilla soft serve and additional melon sauce.

For those wishing for something less fruity, Lawson’s cheesecake dessert (¥215 after tax) delivers a more savory taste mimicking the various trendy cheesecake offerings found in places such as Harajuku and Daikanyama.

For those who can’t settle on one flavor, opt for FamilyMart’s new pie cornets. Each pack (¥150 after tax) offers a milk and strawberry take, wrapped up in a fluffy exterior.