Sample newspaper article
Organizers give North Korea access to 2020 Olympics info
2020年東京五輪への選手団参加に関する情報を得るために必要なIDなどが北朝鮮の国内オリンピック委員会（NOC）に付与されていなかった問題で、大会組織委員会は12日に北朝鮮NOCに提供したと同日、明らかにした。11日の時点では「今後制裁との関係で整理していくべき点もあるため政府に情報提供、相談している」としていた。
組織委と各国・地域のNOCは、16年から運用開始のエクストラネットという専用システムで宿泊や会場へのアクセスなどについての情報をやりとりしているが、北朝鮮NOCはブロックされていた。北朝鮮側は「五輪憲章の精神に反する」と反発していた。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
東京五輪 (とうきょうごりん) Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games
選手団 (せんしゅだん) team
参加 (さんか) participation
~に関(かん)する about~, regarding~
情報 (じょうほう) information
得(え)るために in order to obtain
必要(ひつよう)な necessary
など and others
北朝鮮 (きたちょうせん) North Korea
国内(こくない)オリンピック委員会(いいんかい) National Olympic Committee
付与(ふよ)する to give
問題 (もんだい) issue
大会組織委員会 (たいかいそしきいいんかい) organizing committee for the 2020 Games
提供 (ていきょう) する to provide
同日 (どうじつ) same day
明(あき)らかにする to reveal, to make clear
~の時点(じてん)では as of ~
今後 (こんご) from here on
制裁 (せいさい) sanctions
~との関係(かんけい)で in relation to ~
整理(せいり)する to arrange
点 (てん) point
政府 (せいふ) government
情報提供 (じょうほうていきょう) to provide information
相談(そうだん)する to consult
~としている they say ~
組織委 (そしきい) organizing committee
各国・地域 (かっこく・ちいき) countries and regions
運用開始 (うんようかいし) start of the use
エクストラネット extranet
~という to be called ~
専用(せんよう)システム special system
宿泊 (しゅくはく) accommodation
会場 (かいじょう) venue
アクセス access
やりとりする to share
ブロックする to block
五輪憲章 (ごりんけんしょう) Olympic Charter
精神 (せいしん) spirit
反(はん)する to violate
反発(はんぱつ)する to object
Quick questions
1) 大会組織委員会はなぜ北朝鮮にIDを付与しなかったのですか。
2) エクストラネットはどのように使われていますか。
Translation
It was revealed on the 12th that the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which had not granted the necessary IDs, etc., to the North Korean National Olympic Committee (NOC) in order [for them] to obtain information about the team’s participation in the 2020 Games, had provided [such information] to the North Korean NOC that day. As of March 11, [the committee had said] it had to consult with the government regarding the provision of information “since there are points which need to be arranged from here on in relation to sanctions.”
The organizing committee and NOCs of countries and regions have used the special system called extranet since 2016 to share information on accommodation, access to the venues and so on, but North Korea had been blocked from the system. The North Korean Olympic Committee lashed out, calling it a “violation of the spirit of the Olympic Charter.”
Answers
1) Why did the organizing committee not provide IDs to North Korea?
制裁との関係で整理していくべき点があったから。
Because there were points that needed to be arranged in relation to sanctions.
2) What is the extranet used for?
宿泊や会場へのアクセスなどについての情報のやりとり。
Sharing information on accommodation, access to the venues and so on.