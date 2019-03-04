Japan sees high demand for coins in final year of emperor's era

Sample newspaper article
「平成31年」と刻まれた硬貨6種類を組み合わせた独立行政法人造幣局の貨幣セットの人気が沸騰している。「平成最後の記念に」と通信販売に全国から注文が殺到。インターネットオークションに出品されるケースも出た。造幣局の広報担当者は「関心の高さを肌で感じる」と話し、驚きを隠せない様子だ。
熱視線を浴びているのは「プルーフ貨幣セット」(銘板付き7714円)。表面に特殊な加工を施し、模様がきらめき浮き出て見える。毎年1月ごろ、その年を刻んだ3万組程度を販売してきたが、他の記念硬貨に比べて地味な存在だった。ところが平成最後の今年は事情が一変した。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
平成31年 （へいせいさんじゅういちねん） The year Heisei 31
～と刻まれた～ （～ときざまれた～） engraved with~
硬貨 （こうか） coin
6種類 （ろくしゅるい） six kinds
組み合わせる （くみあわせる） to combine
独立行政法人 （どくりつぎょうせいほうじん） Incorporated Administrative Agency
造幣局 （ぞうへいきょく） Japan Mint
貨幣 （かへい） セット coin set
人気 （にんき） popularity
沸騰する （ふっとうする） to undergo a boom
平成最後 （へいせいさいご） final year of the Heisei Era
～の記念に～ （～のきねんに～） in commemoration of~
通信販売 （つうしんはんばい） mail order
全国から （ぜんこくから） from all over the country
注文 （ちゅうもん） order
殺到 （さっとう） be swamped with
インターネットオークション online auction
出品する （しゅっぴんする） to place
ケース case
～も出る～ （～もでる～） there are also~
広報担当者 （こうほうたんとうしゃ） spokesperson
関心 (かんしん） interest
高さ (たかさ） level, height
肌で感じる （はだでかんじる） to directly feel, to be keenly aware of
話す (はなす） to say
驚きを隠せない （おどろきをかくせない） can’t hide one’s amazement, to express
surprise
様子である （ようすである） apparently
熱視線 （ねっしせん） keen interest
浴びる （あびる） to attract
プルーフ貨幣 （かへい） セット proof coin set
銘板 （めいばん） year plate
～付き～ （～つき～） with~
円 （えん） yen
表面 (ひょうめん） surface
特殊な (とくしゅな） special
加工 （かこう） processing
施す （ほどこす） to apply
模様 （もよう） pattern
きらめく to sparkle
浮き出る （うきでる） to stand out
～して見える～（～してみえる～） to look like~
毎年 （まいとし） every year
1月 （いちがつ） January
ごろ around
その年 （そのとし） the year
3万組 （さんまんくみ） 30,000 sets
程度 （ていど） about
販売する （はんばいする） to sell
他の （ほかの） other
記念硬貨 （きねんこうか） commemorative coin
～に比べて～（～にくらべて～） compared to~
地味な （じみな） low-key
存在 （そんざい） presence
ところが however
今年 （ことし） this year
事情 （じじょう） situation
一変する （いっぺんする） to be changed completely
Quick questions
1) この貨幣セットはなぜそれほど人気なのですか。
2) プルーフ貨幣とは、どのようなものですか。
3) 造幣局はいつプルーフ貨幣を販売していますか。
Translation
The set of six kinds of coins engraved with “Heisei 31,” released by the Incorporated Administrative Agency, Japan Mint, is enjoying a popularity boom. The mail order system is swamped with orders from all over the country from people who want the set “as a memorial for the last year of the Heisei Era.” Some of the sets are already being sold in online auctions. The spokesperson of the agency expressed surprise saying, “We are keenly aware of the high interest.”
The set attracting keen interest is the “proof coin set” (¥7,714, with a year plate). Special processing is applied to the surface, making the pattern sparkle and stand out. Every year around January, Japan Mint releases about 30,000 sets of these coins engraved with the year number, but they have not attracted much attention compared to other memorial coins. This year, as the last of the Heisei Era, the situation has changed completely.
Answers
1) Why is the coin set so popular?
平成最後の年である「平成３１年」と刻まれているから。
Because the set is engraved “Heisei 31,” the last year of the Heisei era.
2) What does a proof coin look like?
表面に特殊な加工が施され、模様がきらめき浮き出て見える。
Special processing is applied on the surface, making the pattern sparkle and stand out.
3) When does Japan Mint release its proof coin sets?
毎年１月ごろ。
Around January every year.