Japan sees high demand for coins in final year of emperor's era

「平成31年」と刻まれた硬貨6種類を組み合わせた独立行政法人造幣局の貨幣セットの人気が沸騰している。「平成最後の記念に」と通信販売に全国から注文が殺到。インターネットオークションに出品されるケースも出た。造幣局の広報担当者は「関心の高さを肌で感じる」と話し、驚きを隠せない様子だ。

熱視線を浴びているのは「プルーフ貨幣セット」(銘板付き7714円)。表面に特殊な加工を施し、模様がきらめき浮き出て見える。毎年1月ごろ、その年を刻んだ3万組程度を販売してきたが、他の記念硬貨に比べて地味な存在だった。ところが平成最後の今年は事情が一変した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

平成31年 （へいせいさんじゅういちねん） The year Heisei 31

～と刻まれた～ （～ときざまれた～） engraved with~

硬貨 （こうか） coin

6種類 （ろくしゅるい） six kinds

組み合わせる （くみあわせる） to combine

独立行政法人 （どくりつぎょうせいほうじん） Incorporated Administrative Agency

造幣局 （ぞうへいきょく） Japan Mint

貨幣 （かへい） セット coin set

人気 （にんき） popularity

沸騰する （ふっとうする） to undergo a boom

平成最後 （へいせいさいご） final year of the Heisei Era

～の記念に～ （～のきねんに～） in commemoration of~

通信販売 （つうしんはんばい） mail order

全国から （ぜんこくから） from all over the country

注文 （ちゅうもん） order

殺到 （さっとう） be swamped with

インターネットオークション online auction

出品する （しゅっぴんする） to place

ケース case

～も出る～ （～もでる～） there are also~

広報担当者 （こうほうたんとうしゃ） spokesperson

関心 (かんしん） interest

高さ (たかさ） level, height

肌で感じる （はだでかんじる） to directly feel, to be keenly aware of

話す (はなす） to say

驚きを隠せない （おどろきをかくせない） can’t hide one’s amazement, to express

surprise

様子である （ようすである） apparently

熱視線 （ねっしせん） keen interest

浴びる （あびる） to attract

プルーフ貨幣 （かへい） セット proof coin set

銘板 （めいばん） year plate

～付き～ （～つき～） with~

円 （えん） yen

表面 (ひょうめん） surface

特殊な (とくしゅな） special

加工 （かこう） processing

施す （ほどこす） to apply

模様 （もよう） pattern

きらめく to sparkle

浮き出る （うきでる） to stand out

～して見える～（～してみえる～） to look like~

毎年 （まいとし） every year

1月 （いちがつ） January

ごろ around

その年 （そのとし） the year

3万組 （さんまんくみ） 30,000 sets

程度 （ていど） about

販売する （はんばいする） to sell

他の （ほかの） other

記念硬貨 （きねんこうか） commemorative coin

～に比べて～（～にくらべて～） compared to~

地味な （じみな） low-key

存在 （そんざい） presence

ところが however

今年 （ことし） this year

事情 （じじょう） situation

一変する （いっぺんする） to be changed completely

Quick questions

1) この貨幣セットはなぜそれほど人気なのですか。

2) プルーフ貨幣とは、どのようなものですか。

3) 造幣局はいつプルーフ貨幣を販売していますか。

Translation

The set of six kinds of coins engraved with “Heisei 31,” released by the Incorporated Administrative Agency, Japan Mint, is enjoying a popularity boom. The mail order system is swamped with orders from all over the country from people who want the set “as a memorial for the last year of the Heisei Era.” Some of the sets are already being sold in online auctions. The spokesperson of the agency expressed surprise saying, “We are keenly aware of the high interest.”

The set attracting keen interest is the “proof coin set” (¥7,714, with a year plate). Special processing is applied to the surface, making the pattern sparkle and stand out. Every year around January, Japan Mint releases about 30,000 sets of these coins engraved with the year number, but they have not attracted much attention compared to other memorial coins. This year, as the last of the Heisei Era, the situation has changed completely.

Answers

1) Why is the coin set so popular?

平成最後の年である「平成３１年」と刻まれているから。

Because the set is engraved “Heisei 31,” the last year of the Heisei era.

2) What does a proof coin look like?

表面に特殊な加工が施され、模様がきらめき浮き出て見える。

Special processing is applied on the surface, making the pattern sparkle and stand out.

3) When does Japan Mint release its proof coin sets?

毎年１月ごろ。

Around January every year.